No current talks with Tesla about potential union vote -UAW president

By Joseph White and David Shepardson

(Reuters) - United Auto Workers (UAW) President Ray Curry said on Tuesday he has had no discussions with Tesla or its Chief Executive Elon Musk about a potential union vote by workers at the electric-car maker's California factory.

On March 3, Musk tweeted that he was inviting the "UAW to hold a union vote at their convenience. Tesla will do nothing to stop them."

During an online press event, Curry said Tesla could drop an appeal of a U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) ruling that it violated U.S. labor law and "reinstate some workers who were actually terminated."

"That would be a good faith effort if they were interested in having that type of exchange," Curry added.

"We definitely would welcome that opportunity," Curry said. "It's not the whim of a tweet or anything else... it's about the workers in those locations having a voice inside of their workplace."

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last year, the NLRB ordered Tesla to direct Musk to delete a 2018 tweet saying employees would lose their stock options if they formed a union.

Musk has repeatedly heaped criticism on the UAW. On Tuesday, he tweeted: "UAW slogan – 'Fighting for the right to embezzle money from auto workers!'"

Musk was referencing the guilty plea of a UAW local official to embezzling $2.2 million in union funds.

Curry said the union had adopted significant reforms and that its auditors had found the wrongdoing and referred the issue to federal prosecutors that led to the guilty plea.

