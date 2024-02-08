‘No danger to the community;’ Suspects detained after shooting near Wright State University

Police have detained two people after a shooting at a shopping center near Wright State University Tuesday night.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the University Shoppes Shopping Center on Colonel Glenn Highway.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 hospitalized after shooting near Wright State University campus; suspect at large

“Somebody just got shot up here in the parking lot,” one 911 caller told dispatchers.

It was the first of several calls reporting a man that had been shot two times and other callers brought up another huge concern.

“I have the child that was with (the victim) and that’s the only thing I’m concerned about at this moment,” the 911 caller said.

Police arrived on scene and did not find the people who opened fire, but they did find a male with two gunshot wounds and the child was reported to be with the victim. The child was safe and unharmed.

News Center 7 spoke to Fairborn Police Chief Ben Roman about the shooting on Wednesday. He gave an update on the condition of the victim.

“Injuries are not believed to be life-threatening,” Roman said.

He also said his officers and detectives worked throughout the night and all day Wednesday. They identified a man and woman they believed were involved and said they believed the pair knew the victim.

“We have suspects in custody,” Roman said. “There is no danger to the community.”

Police are communicating with the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office about potential charges against the pair.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell also spoke to a delivery driver who has frequent pick-ups in the shopping center where the shooting happened. She’s glad people reported the shooting right away and that police tracked down potential suspects right away.

“It’s sad. It’s unusual it happened here,” Tawn Singh said.