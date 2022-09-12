No danger, increased police presence at Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School after threat

Fort Worth police are investigating after receiving reports Sunday about threats posted to social media mentioning Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School.

The Fort Worth Police Department and Homeland Security “identified (the) source and made determination of no legit threat,” according to School Board Trustee Roxanne Martinez, who represents the district the school is in.

As a precaution, there is an increased police presence at the school and in the surrounding neighborhoods, Martinez said.

Fort Worth police told the Star-Telegram they are investigating the incident and have made contact with a suspect. Investigators did not find any weapons in that person’s possession. An adult caretaker is also assisting in the investigation, police said.

A police spokesperson did not answer questions about whether the suspect was in custody or being charged with anything, citing the age of the individual.