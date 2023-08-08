No deadline likely for AG probe of fatal Falls police shooting

Aug. 8—Falls police officials are continuing their investigation of a fatal officer-involved shooting Thursday night.

However, the final determination on whether the shooting was legally justified will come from the New York Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Letitia James made clear on Friday morning that her office is charged with investigating "every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission." That authority is granted to the attorney general under New York State Executive Law Section 70-b.

James said her investigation will be conducted by her Office of Special Investigation (OSI).

Historically, OSI investigations are lengthy. The average time of the office's investigation can range from 6 to 9 months, and frequently longer.

OSI is still investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in the Town of Niagara in November.

Investigators, and an assistant attorney general, from the NYAG's Buffalo Regional Office were on scene at the Niagara Avenue shooting Thursday night within hours of the incident. The investigators are known to have already reviewed the body camera video from the officers involved in the shooting.

Based on that body camera video, Falls Police brass have already said they believe the shooting was justified.

"(The officers) did exactly what they're trained to do in a horrible, horrible situation," Falls Police Superintendent John Faso said the day after the shooting.

The body cam video shows the suspect with what was later described as a 22 caliber Luger revolver in his right hand. A female officer can be heard saying, repeatedly, "Put the gun down! Put the gun down! Please put the gun down!"

The video then appears to capture two muzzle flashes from the suspect's gun, followed by rapid fire from the two police officers. The entire shootout lasts just four seconds.

"It happened quickly, and as (the female officer) was pleading (with the suspect) to drop the gun, you saw a muzzle flash," Faso said at a Friday morning news conference. "That came from (the suspect's) handgun, shooting at our officers. He was advancing toward my officers and he had the gun in his right hand and dropped the gun and fired at my officers. And they returned fire."

Faso also said that what police believe was the first shot from the suspect's gun struck the female officer's patrol car, "narrowly (missing) her."

Both officers are now on paid administrative leave.

The name of the suspect has not been released. Falls police have indicated that they believe the Attorney General's Office will make that announcement.