No deal announced for woman facing May 23 trial in 2020 fire death

A woman facing trial for the 2020 fire death of an Alexandria grandmother was in court Thursday for a plea date.

Dorothy Bosby was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the February 2020 death of Verlana Inell Cooper, 48, who died in a Wainwright Street fire with her three young granddaughters.

Prosecutors allege Bosby and her aunt, 32-year-old Tamielya Alis Brevelle, set the fire because Brevelle was upset after becoming pregnant while having an affair with the father of the youngest child.

The man was still in a relationship with Cooper's daughter, and the fire was set when they left town for a weekend trip.

Brevelle pleaded guilty to four counts of manslaughter in November. In December, she was sentenced to the maximum of 40 years on each count.

(From left) Sisters Dreya Reign Russaw, 4 months, Brooklyn Cooper, 4, and Jayda Cooper, 7, died in a February 2020 fire with their grandmother, 48-year-old Verlana Inell Cooper.

Her sentence runs concurrently.

On Thursday, Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman said he and defense attorney Jermaine Harris still were negotiating in Bosby's case.

Harris asked to maintain her trial date of May 23, and Bowman did not object.

