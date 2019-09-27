No-Deal Brexit in 2020 Seen Dragging U.K. Economy Into Recession

(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.

A no-deal Brexit is now likely early next year, which will drag the U.K. into a recession and push inflation higher, according to Bloomberg Economics.

It forecasts a 0.2% contraction in output in 2020, based on the U.K. leaving the EU without a deal on Jan. 31 after getting an extension. That will follow an election that sees Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives winning the most seats and forming a government.

The new predictions come at the end of yet another tumultuous week in British politics. Parliament resumed sitting after a Supreme Court ruling said its suspension was unlawful, and there were angry exchanges between lawmakers over the government’s plans.

“Crashing out of the EU with no-deal in January would deliver a blow to the economy. But relative to a no-deal exit on Oct. 31, the impact will be slightly less severe. Government and business will have had a few crucial months to prepare.”

BE’s new report also forecasts that a drop in the pound, along with an increase in tariffs, will lift inflation to 2.8%. While that’s above the Bank of England’s 2% target, policy makers will still cut interest rates to support growth.

In a surprise move on Friday, policy maker Michael Saunders said the BOE may have to cut interest rates even if the U.K. avoids a no deal. The comments were sharp departure for someone who was previously considered the most hawkish member of the Monetary Policy Committee.

BE isn’t alone in noting the level of uncertainty. In a note this month, Barclays said there’s a wide range of potential paths for the economy. Its central scenario, like BE, is an extension to January, an election, and a no-deal exit.

Given the range of probabilities, Hanson also sketches out some alternatives. If the U.K. secures a deal, that would help investment and the economy.

While the global slowdown will still prove a drag, the lack of spare capacity in the U.K. means the BOE would probably raise interest rates.

If Labour won an election, that would also remove no-deal uncertainty, though the chance of a second referendum could suppress any pickup in investment.

