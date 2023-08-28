No deal in Camas: Teachers call strike for Monday
No deal in Camas: Teachers call strike for Monday
No deal in Camas: Teachers call strike for Monday
Chinese electric vehicle upstart Xpeng is acquiring the smart EV assets of ride hailing giant Didi for $744 million, marking another significant alliance that the Tesla challenger has struck in recent months. In an announcement on Monday, Didi said the duo is forming a strategic partnership to "promote the global application of smart electric vehicles and technologies." Notably, the Didi assets will become a new sub-brand called "Mona" under Xpeng, which is scheduled to launch in 2024.
'One of the best tummy-control suits I’ve ever had,' said a shopper of this popular Amazon piece.
A massage gun for 40% off, a filtered water bottle for $14: Scoop 'em up while you can.
Save over 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
Beat the holiday rush with a Dyson stick vacuum for $200 off, a 43" smart TV for under $200 and lots of other discounted goodies.
Over 12,000 shoppers are fans of this gizmo.
Two NFL preseason games have been suspended in the past week.
Stars like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have reportedly dropped Scooter Braun as their manager. Here's what we know.
A Portuguese-language spyware called WebDetetive has been used to compromise more than 76,000 Android phones in recent years across South America, largely in Brazil. WebDetetive is also the latest phone spyware company in recent months to have been hacked. In an undated note seen by TechCrunch, the unnamed hackers described how they found and exploited several security vulnerabilities that allowed them to compromise WebDetetive's servers and access to its user databases.
More retailers are focusing on the impact of theft, creating a bandwagon effect of nodding to "shrink" during tough earnings calls.
From comfy sneakers to anti-aging skin care, these are the scores I’m adding to my cart this weekend.
Hang out with a bunch of monkeys, play baseball, and so much more.
Their space-saving design 'hugs' the cut sides of produce, open cans and jars to create a tight seal.
This week's deals include discounts on gaming laptops, headphones from Sony and Beats, and our favorite fire pits.
Viral beauty, fashion, kitchen gadgets, designer sunglasses and super cheap sheets are majorly marked down.
“Trump legal brief” provides succinct daily updates on the criminal cases against the 45th president of the United States.
The release of Dune: Part 2 has been pushed back to March 15th amid ongoing writer and actor strikes.
Here's the latest relationship test TikTok is talking about.
Miley Cyrus opens up about her feud with Sinéad O'Connor, dedicates a song to the late singer during TV special.
Why is everyone on TikTok wearing this vintage-style sweatshirt covered in pickle jars?