U.K. Needs U.S.-Style Constitution, Says Bercow: Brexit Update

Boris Johnson denied lying to the Queen over his suspension of Parliament after it was ruled unlawful by a Scottish court, just one of a series of recent political and legal setbacks to his “do or die” plan to leave the European Union on Oct. 31. EU negotiator Michel Barnier also warned there would be no point reopening formal talks, it was reported.

But there was some respite from Belfast, where a court ruled on Thursday that leaving the EU without a divorce agreement, which Johnson has not ruled out doing, wouldn’t violate the peace accord in Northern Ireland. In Hungary, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto urged the bloc to take Johnson more seriously.

Key Developments:

Johnson denied lying to the Queen over Parliament suspensionA Belfast court ruled that a no-deal Brexit would not break the Good Friday peace accordGovernment published no-deal Brexit planning documents late Wednesday ahead of Parliament-imposed deadline: U.K. Warns of Protests, Chaotic Border Scenes in No-Deal BrexitDefence Secretary Ben Wallace said the government is working to mitigate no-deal Brexit risksHungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Bloomberg he wants the EU to take Johnson more seriously

Speaker Bercow Calls for U.K. Constitution (20:22 p.m)

John Bercow, who has been a thorn in the side of the government as Speaker of the House of Commons, suggested he would allow MPs to use parliamentary proceedings to ensure Prime Minister Boris Johnson upholds the anti-no deal law passed last week by MPs.

Speaking publicly for the first time since announcing he’d step down Oct. 31, Bercow also said the U.K. might need a U.S.-style constitution to prevent future governments seeking to override laws passed by Parliament.

A “Parliamentary Powers Act might be introduced to entrench the authority of the House of Commons and ensure that the rule of law is never distorted or perverted by executive malpractice,” he said at the annual Bingham Lecture.

Barnier Says no Grounds to Restart Talks (4:50 p.m.)

The European Commission’s Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, told Members of the European Parliament that there are insufficient grounds for reopening official negotiations, the Guardian reported.

Barnier told leaders of the Parliament that Johnson hasn’t yet offered any legally and credible proposals for alternatives to the Northern Ireland backstop, the newspaper cited him as saying in a private briefing.

Another Day, Another Court Challenge (4 p.m.)

The legal challenges to Johnson are piling up. After the Scottish Court of Sessions ruled on Wednesday that his suspension of Parliament is unlawful, the prime minister faces a new challenge in the same court.

Ecotricity Group Ltd. founder Dale Vince – a donor to the opposition Labour Party – is filing papers seeking an immediate order that the premier should comply with the law passed last week by Parliament, compelling him to seek a Brexit delay if he hasn’t secured a deal by Oct. 19.

Vince has teamed up with Jolyon Maugham, the lawyer who spearheaded Wednesday’s case, and has been a legal thorn in the government’s side throughout the Brexit process. If the injunction is granted, and Johnson doesn’t write the letter seeking to extend negotiations, Vince said he’ll ask the court to sign and send the letter to the EU itself.

Letwin: MPs Want Brexit Resolved Before Election (3:45 p.m.)

In an interview with the Evening Standard, Oliver Letwin -- who was expelled from the parliamentary Conservative Party for rebelling over a no-deal Brexit -- said the majority of MPs want Brexit resolved before a general election, even if it means calling a referendum.

“That means either you get a deal and get it in place, which is relatively quick, or you have a deal followed by a referendum, which is relatively long,” Letwin said. “Elections are decided on the basis of all sorts of concerns that people have about whom they want to have govern them. The Brexit issue is a different kind of issue.”

Hungary Urges EU to Take Johnson Seriously (1 p.m.)

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said the European Union must take Boris Johnson seriously, telling Bloomberg several key member states want Brexit “to end, one way or another.” He left the door open to potentially vetoing any U.K. request for an extension.