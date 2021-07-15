No deal reached on Nord Stream pipeline as Merkel visits Biden

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Lawler
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The White House is not expecting any agreement on Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline to emerge from President Biden's meeting on Thursday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, despite speculation that such a deal could be close.

Why it matters: The Russia-to-Germany natural gas pipeline faces strong bipartisan opposition in Washington, but Biden in May waived sanctions on the company working to complete it. The White House noted that the pipeline was already mostly finished and said Biden wanted good relations with Germany and "diplomatic space" to reach a deal with Merkel on the pipeline issue.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The big picture: Despite declining to impose those key sanctions, the Biden administration calls the pipeline a "Kremlin geopolitical project." To Ukraine, it's a dire national security threat.

  • Russian gas currently flows through Ukraine en route to Europe. Nord Stream 2 would bypass Ukraine and give Russia valuable leverage over its former client state.

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was deeply disappointed with Biden's decision to waive sanctions, he told Axios in June. Other countries in Central and Eastern Europe were also concerned.

The White House wants a deal with Germany that includes "concrete mechanisms to ensure that energy is not used as a coercive tool against Ukraine, our eastern flank allies or any other country," the senior official said.

  • Various ideas have been floated to make it more difficult for Russia to shut off gas supplies to Ukraine and to assuage other security concerns surrounding the pipeline.

  • Both sides are aiming for a deal by August, at which time the Biden administration will have to report back to Congress on the sanctions waiver.

  • Merkel told reporters on Wednesday that she planned to discuss Nord Stream with Biden on what could be her last official visit to Washington, but when asked whether she thought she'd leave with a deal, said, "I think rather not."

The bottom line: The senior administration official was more concrete: "We are not anticipating any formal announcement or deliverable [on Nord Stream] coming out of the leaders' meeting tomorrow."

Go deeper:

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden, Merkel may have little time to rebuild 'indispensable' relationship

    The clock is ticking as President Joe Biden welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on Thursday with both hoping to rebuild ties badly frayed under former President Donald Trump. The United States and Germany are key NATO allies but are at odds over a host of tough issues, including the Nord Stream 2 pipeline being built from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, which Washington fears will increase European reliance on Russian gas. They also disagree over the wisdom of partnering with China on business deals, continuing restrictions on travel to the United States from Europe, and Germany's opposition to temporary patent waivers aimed at speeding COVID-19 vaccine production.

  • South Africa looting: Government to deploy 25,000 troops after unrest

    The country has seen days of rioting, with food shortages and citizens forming vigilante groups.

  • Merkel, Biden face tough talks on Russian gas pipeline, China

    Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Joe Biden hold talks at the White House on Thursday that experts say are unlikely to yield major breakthroughs on divisive issues like a Russian gas pipeline to Germany and a U.S. push to counterbalance China. Both sides have said they want to reset ties strained during the presidency of Donald Trump.

  • Activists rail against Chinese Communist Party, call for 2022 Beijing Olympics to be moved

    WASHINGTON, DC — Dozens of activists protested on the National Mall against the Chinese Communist Party and the genocide of ethnic minorities, calling for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to be moved.

  • 'I was in tears': South Africans take stand against rioting

    Surveying the uneasy standoff between South African soldiers and huddles of young men faced off Wednesday across the rubble-strewn street in front of Soweto’s Maponya mall, Katlego Motati shook her head sadly. “I’m standing here against vandals and hooligans,” the 32-year-old said of the weeklong unrest and looting sparked by the imprisonment of ex-President Jacob Zuma, which has left at least 72 people dead. “When I saw the destruction ... I was in tears, seeing how all this has panned out," Motati said.

  • Athletics-No fans will hit jumpers hard in Tokyo, says Rutherford

    Britain's former Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford says the absence of crowd atmosphere at the Tokyo Games will have an adverse effect on some athletes but he still expects some mind-blowing action over the 17 days of competition. The troubled Tokyo Games begin on July 23 -- a year later than scheduled after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be postponed. With Tokyo in the grip of the virus, there will be no fans allowed into venues, including the Olympic Stadium that will host track and field.

  • 72 dead in South Africa's worst political violence since apartheid

    With armed militias entering the melee, some fear "there will be war, and that's the thing we don't want here in South Africa."

  • Exclusive-Iran not ready for nuclear talks until Raisi takes over -source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Iran is not prepared to resume negotiations on coming back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal until Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi's administration has begun, a diplomatic source said on Wednesday. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Iran had conveyed this to European officials acting as interlocutors in the indirect U.S.-Iranian negotiations and that the current thinking is the Vienna talks will not resume before mid-August. "They are not prepared to come back before the new government," said the source, saying it was not clear whether this meant until Raisi formally takes over on Aug. 5 or until his government is in place.

  • Biden Faces Hard Sell in Asia for Anti-China Digital Trade Pact

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.As the U.S. mulls a digital trade agreement to counter China, it faces a key problem: Many countries in Asia don’t want to join any deal seen as challenging Beijing, whose tech giants are deeply entrenched in the region.China’s largest corporations like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. have in recent years led a wave of investment into Southeast Asia,

  • The top U.S. cities labeled as dangerous ‘heat islands’ include a few small-population surprises

    Hurricane dangers and rising waters aren't the only climate-change consideration for this U.S. city of nearly 400,000 people and over 18 million annual visitors, including to its famous Mardi Gras celebration.

  • Thailand says AstraZeneca asked to delay delivery of 61 million vaccine doses

    BANGKOK (Reuters) -AstraZeneca has asked Thailand to extend the timeline for the delivery of 61 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by five months, a deputy minister said on Thursday, a move likely to further disrupt the country's sluggish vaccine rollout. The reported request points to a slow production ramp-up at its local manufacturing partner, which had initial production and delivery issues, even as AstraZeneca reassured it would be back on track from this month to meet its supply commitments to Thailand and other Southeast Asian nations. The comments come a day after Thailand said it was considering curbing exports of the locally produced AstraZeneca vaccines to fight its own crisis, sparking concerns of vaccine protectionism.

  • Euro 2020 final 'could have been abandoned': police

    London's Metropolitan Police on Wednesday defended their handling of Sunday's hooliganism-tainted Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium and said the showpiece event might have been abandoned without their intervention.

  • Senate Democrats unveil major climate provisions in $3.5 trillion budget proposal

    Included in the newly released outline of Senate Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget resolution are key details on which climate provisions made the cut. Why it matters: The budget resolution sets the stage for consideration of a Democrats'-only measure to fund some of President Biden's key priorities, including some of the most far-reaching proposals yet enacted in the U.S. to tackle the climate crisis. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The intrigue: Accordi

  • 3 More Chinese Provinces Shutter Crypto Mines as Clampdown Continues

    Henan, Gansu, and Anhui provinces are the latest provinces to crack down on crypto mines to curtail energy use.

  • Thailand preparing to limit exports of its COVID-19 vaccine

    Health authorities in Thailand said Wednesday they will seek to impose limits on exports of locally produced AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine because the country doesn't have enough for its own needs. Limiting exports will pose a problem for Southeast Asian countries that have signed contracts to buy Thai-produced vaccines, though some may be able to obtain supplies elsewhere. Dr. Nakorn Premsri, director of the National Vaccine Institute, said its vaccine committee agreed in principle to issue an order temporarily limiting exports, but did not give any details.

  • Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma signs five-year deal at Paris St Germain

    The 22-year-old left AC Milan after helping his nation win the Euro 2020 title.

  • TSMC chairman says nobody wants war over Taiwan as chip supplies too valuable

    Nobody wants to see a war over Taiwan because nobody wants to disrupt the crucial global supply chain of semiconductors, the chairman of major chipmaker TSMC said on Thursday, in unusually direct comments about geopolitics. Tensions over the past year or so have risen around Taiwan as China seeks to assert its sovereignty claims, with repeated military drills near the island that have caused concern in Washington and other Western capitals. Mark Liu, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's chairman, told an earnings call that the COVID-19 pandemic has already been disruptive enough for the global economy and no country wants to see instability around Taiwan.

  • Alabama military base 1st in U.S. to order troops to show COVID vaccine proof

    The commanding general of Fort Rucker has announced that the Alabama military base will require service members not wearing face masks "to show proof of vaccination" while on duty to combat rising COVID-19 cases.Why it matters: The order, issued Wednesday, makes Fort Rucker the "first military base in the continental" U.S. to permit leaders to "check the vaccination status of those in uniform," the Washington Post notes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.D

  • George W. Bush says consequences of Afghanistan withdrawal will be "unbelievably bad"

    Former President George W. Bush sharply criticized President Biden's decision to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, telling German broadcaster DW News Wednesday that he believes Afghan women and girls will suffer "unspeakable harm."Why it matters: Bush ordered the invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 in order to topple the Taliban and deny al-Qaeda of a safe haven to launch terrorist attacks against the United States. Two decades later, Biden is ending America's longest war.Get market news wo

  • In setback to Trump ally, Pennsylvania county will not comply with vote probe

    One of the three Pennsylvania counties asked to provide access to voting machines for a Republican lawmaker's probe of the 2020 election has decided it cannot comply due to a directive from the state's top election official, the county's solicitor told Reuters. Tioga County's three Republican commissioners met on Tuesday and determined that acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid was within her authority in directing counties not to allow third parties to access their election equipment, according to the solicitor, Chris Gabriel. The decision poses a potential hurdle for state Senator Doug Mastriano, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump.