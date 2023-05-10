With no deal in sight, Biden takes debt ceiling fight to Republican-held House district

WASHINGTON — Having left a meeting with congressional leaders no closer to a deal, President Joe Biden is pushing ahead with his fight against the the GOP's debt ceiling plan, this time in a competitive House district his party hopes to win back.

Biden will travel on Wednesday to political fundraisers and remarks at SUNY Westchester Community College in Valhalla, N.Y., an area north of New York City that he won handily in the 2020 presidential election.

The resounding win by Biden is in stark contrast to last year's midterm elections, when freshman GOP Rep. Mike Lawler flipped the same congressional district.

The White House had advertised the Wednesday speech as one in which Biden would denounce a Republican-passed bill tying an increase in federal borrowing authority to spending cuts that Democrats oppose. The event was planned days before Biden's talks on Tuesday concluded with no measurable progress.

Lawler voted in favor of the House GOP bill that would reduce federal spending, rescind unused COVID-relief funds and reverse Biden's student loan cancellations. The bill would also return discretionary spending to where it was in fiscal year 2022 and impose a 1% growth cap, which the White House says would hurts veterans, teachers and seniors.

Congressional lawmakers met with President Joe Biden to negotiate how to address the debt ceiling before June 1, when U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress that the United States would default on their debts.

Biden's plan to target Lawler hit a stumbling block on Tuesday, however, when the congressman said he would attend the Democratic president's event.

Lawler said in a pair of tweets that he intends to discuss the issue with Biden when he visits his district and hopes to see "real movement" from the president on a long-term spending agreement.

"We must have long-term spending cuts, and we must not default," Lawler said in a video in which he committed to protecting seniors, veterans and low-income Americans.

The White House declined in its daily briefing to comment on Lawler's anticipated attendance.

In a statement later, it acknowledged that Biden would visit a Republican-held district and underscored the president's desire to reduce "wasteful spending" by cutting subsidies to oil companies and expanding Medicare's ability to negotiate drug prices. Biden has also sought to decrease the federal deficit by raising taxes on wealthy individuals and corporations, the White House noted.

Biden pressed GOP lawmakers to increase the United States' spending limit with no strings attached in an Oval Office meeting that Democratic leadership in Congress also attended. But in remarks after the meeting, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said leaders made little progress toward an agreement.

"I didn't see much difference in the statements," McCarthy said.

The two sides remain at a stalemate over how to avoid defaulting on the United States' financial obligations, and the White House has repeatedly said that Biden is not going to budge. The president is pushing for spending negotiations to take place as part of the annual budget and appropriations process.

"I told congressional leaders that I'm prepared to begin a separate discussion about my budget and spending priorities, but not under the threat of default," Biden told reporters after his remarks.

Biden and the bipartisan group of congressional leaders, which House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, are expected to meet again on Friday.

"Let's discuss what we need to cut, what we need to protect, what new revenue we can raise, and how to lower the deficit to put our fiscal house in order," Biden said afterward.

