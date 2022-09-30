No decision in accused shooter case

Sep. 30—SUNBURY — No decision was made Thursday on a commonwealth motion to dismiss a defense Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus in the case of an accused shooter in Northumberland County Court.

Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor heard arguments but no decision was made. Saylor will take everything under consideration and issue a decision at a later date.

Benton Ross, 31, of Sunbury, is accused of shooting Brian Cunningham on Aug. 8, 2020, after an argument at a home on Mile Post Road.

Ross is charged with felony attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm in an occupied structure after police say he shot a man earlier this month. Ross also faces misdemeanor charges of strangulation, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.

Ross posted $100,000 cash bail on June 28, 2021.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER