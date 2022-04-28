No decision on bond in former American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy's felony DUI death case

No decision on bond was made Thursday by the judge overseeing the felony DUI death case involving former American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy of Roebuck.

At a bond hearing requested by Kennedy's attorney Ryan Beasley, 7th Circuit Court Judge Grace Gilchrist Knie said she will deliberate before sending her decision by email to 7th Circuit Court Solicitor Barry Barnette and Beasley.

"I am going to draft written instructions for the order," Judge Knie said during the virtual bond hearing. "I know this is extremely important to everyone. I am going to give this serious consideration. I will issue a decision as quickly as I can, hopefully in the next day or two."

Beasley asked that a $20,000 bond be set because Kennedy cooperated with law enforcement following the Feb. 8 crash that killed 54-year-old boat repairman Larry Duane Parris of Pacolet in his driveway along West Murph Road.

Kennedy, 17, of Roebuck, was charged with felony DUI resulting in death and has been held without bond at Spartanburg County Detention Center since the incident. He faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine of $10,100 to $25,100 if convicted.

Caleb Kennedy timeline: From American Idol to felony DUI charge, jail, after fatal wreck

Related: Following Caleb Kennedy's felony DUI resulting in death, concerns rise about vaping safety

Attorney: Caleb Kennedy treated unfairly because of American Idol fame

Barnette said Kennedy admitted taking a hit that day from a vape pen that contained marijuana prior to the crash.

At previous bond hearings, judges said they would only consider a bond request after the toxicology report for Kennedy is received from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Beasley said he received the report, which showed "only trace amounts of THC and Prozac." He said the report showed the presence of 1.5 nanograms per milliliter of THC, as well as Prozac.

This is a developing story.

Contact Bob Montgomery at bob.montgomery@shj.com. Please support our coverage of Spartanburg County with a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Judge: No decision on bond in Caleb Kennedy's felony DUI death case