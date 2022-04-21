Biden says he misspoke in comments on Title 42 immigration policy

U.S. President Joe Biden announces additional military aid for Ukraine in speech at the White House in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said he misspoke earlier on Thursday in comments on Title 42, a COVID-related expulsion policy that has effectively closed down the U.S. asylum system, saying he was referring to a mask mandate for public transportation that was struck down by a federal judge.

"I want to clarify that, in comments at the conclusion of my remarks this morning, I was referring to the CDC’s mask mandate," he said in a statement.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Ted Hesson; Writing by Doina Chiacu and Tim Ahmann, Editing by William Maclean)

