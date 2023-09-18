There is no decision on granting Ukraine Taurus missiles yet – German Defence Minister

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius confirmed that Berlin has not yet decided on providing Kyiv with long-range Taurus missiles, on Monday before the Contact Group meeting on Ukraine's defence at Ramstein Air Base.

Source: European Pravda; Pistorius in an interview with Bild.

The German official stressed that Ukraine has received Leopard battle tanks and modern IRIS-T air defence systems from Germany, and Berlin ranks second in the world regarding military support for Ukraine.

"The entire German government must decide on every supply of weapons carefully. Many political, legal, military and technical aspects need to be established. It's not easy. The German government has not yet decided whether to send Taurus cruise missiles," Boris Pistorius added.

Pistorius said that Berlin is conducting a dialogue with Kyiv on the terms of using Taurus missiles – particularly, launching strikes only on Ukrainian territory and deploying these missiles, which may require assistance from the Bundeswehr.

Previously: The German defence minister said that Berlin needed another "one or two weeks" to decide whether to send cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Last week, Deputies of the German Bundestag from the traffic light coalition [Social Democratic Party of Germany, the Free Democratic Party and Alliance 90/The Greens] wrote a letter to Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, who, in particular, demands the transfer of Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is convinced that the transfer of Taurus missiles from Germany to Ukraine is only "a matter of time".

