No decision yet on bonus pay for former Millcreek school superintendent Ian Roberts

Bonus pay for former Millcreek schools Superintendent Ian Roberts is still under discussion by the Millcreek Township School Board.

The board on Monday took no action on a performance bonus for Roberts for his work in Millcreek during the 2022-23 school year. School directors had tabled a vote on the bonus in August.

"It's still on the table," School Board President Gary Winschel said Tuesday. "We are still discussing some issues around that in executive session."

The state's open meeting law allows school boards to discuss personnel matters in executive, or closed, session.

Roberts' June 2020 contract with the district entitles him to bonus pay of up to $15,000 annually earned through his June 30 resignation date. The bonus is based on student standardized test scores, school rankings, and employee satisfaction, among other criteria.

School directors approved Roberts' job evaluation for 2022-23 in August. According to the evaluation, Roberts met job expectations.

Roberts now is superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools in Iowa.

In August: Millcreek School Board tables vote on performance bonus for former superintendent

Contact Valerie Myers at vmyers@timesnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Millcreek School Board still discussing bonus pay for Ian Roberts