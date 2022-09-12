No delay for Trump Organization criminal tax fraud trial in New York

Storyful

A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a “breach of the peace” during the procession of the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday, September 12, Police Scotland said.A Police Scotland spokesperson told Storyful: “A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile at around 2:50 pm on Monday the 12th of September.”Footage recorded by Holyrood Magazine journalist Chris Marshall shows a man in a blue hoodie being pulled to the ground before being led away by a police officer.A few people can be seen pushing the man while the crowd starts to chant “God save the king” and one person yells, “Disgusting!” The man can be heard saying, “Oi, I’ve done nothing wrong” as he is led away.A man wearing an identical blue hoodie with a red cross can be seen in media footage of the procession shouting, “Andrew, you’re a sick old man,” referring to Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, who took part in the procession with King Charles III and the late queen’s other children.Other journalist footage shows the man in the hoodie sitting between two police officers. Credit: Chris Marshall, Holyrood Magazine via Storyful