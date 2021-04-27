No 'designated survivor' for Biden's speech before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday

Azmi Haroun
·1 min read
Biden
President Joe Biden Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

  • There will be no 'designated survivor' for Biden's speech before Congress on Wednesday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Tuesday.

  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen would become the de facto designated survivor.

There will be no "designated survivor" for President Joe Biden's speech before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Tuesday.

The change is due to COVID-19 capacity limits in Congress; many members of the Cabinet and Congress will not be present. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen would become the de facto designated survivor.

The "designated survivor" is a member of a presidential administration's cabinet who stays home during a State of the Union, or other major presidential congressional addresses, and is prepared to assume the presidency should a disaster transpire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

