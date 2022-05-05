No details on big payout

Carleen Pierce

#SettlementSecrecy

The Rochester City School District will pay Chief Financial Officer Carleen Pierce $52,500 according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved by the school board Tuesday. Pierce has been on leave since April while she and the district negotiated the terms of her departure. She remains employed by the district and on leave while the final legal agreement is being drafted. Tuesday’s board resolution refers to a state Division of Human Rights complaint that Pierce filed against the district. The substance of the complaint remains unknown to the public, despite the fact that Pierce is a public employee and public money will fund her settlement. The D&C formally requested the document from the Division of Human Rights last month but has not received it. And neither Pierce, her attorney nor the district would provide the complaint or summarize its contents. Board members said they do not have a copy of it.

#GuiltyVerdict

A Rochester man was found guilty Wednesday for the brutal assault that blinded a Rochester Police officer in 2019. Keith Williams, 30, was convicted of attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault of a police officer. He will be sentenced June 8. Officer Dennison “Denny” Wright, a 23-year department veteran, was responding to a domestic incident report at Williams’ Peck Street home on Oct. 24, 2019, when the attack, in which he was repeatedly stabbed, including in the face, occurred. Three strangers came to Wright’s rescue, putting themselves between Wright and his alleged attacker. Good Samaritans Lydell Weatherspoon, Matt Ochs and Ramique Hill have been credited with likely saving Wright’s life.

#DrugCharges

The manager of the U.S. Post Office in the Town of Greece is accused of using the postal service as a hub to receive cocaine and marijuana for the past four years. Ralph Minni, 52, is charged federally with an alleged drug-trafficking conspiracy. Also charged is his former girlfriend, Grace Marie Lopez, 30, who worked at the main post office on Jefferson Road in Henrietta. According to court records, federal investigators first learned of possible trafficking by Minni in late 2018.

#HugeComeback

The Rochester Amerks had not won a playoff game since May 2014. And for a long time Wednesday night, it appeared that trend would continue in their playoff opener at home against the Belleville Senators. The Amerks were trailing 3-zip at the start of the third period, but somehow they managed to stage a 4-3 overtime win. Here are the photos.

