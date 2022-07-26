No new details about downtown Frederick shooting death

Jul. 26—Two days after a man was shot and killed in downtown Frederick, city police don't have more information to share, a spokesman said Monday.

Frederick police spokesman Allen Etzler said police are still investigating and hope more witnesses and the family of the victim, 26-year-old Michael Isaiah Olaniyi, will tell them more information.

A news release from city police on Saturday said an officer on patrol on North Market Street heard a gunshot in the 300 block of North Market around 3:30 a.m.

The officer found Olaniyi, who was from Montgomery Village, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time later, the release said.

A GoFundMe page was set up to accept donations for his family and had raised more than $3,300 as of Monday afternoon. A message left for the organizers of the GoFundMe page on Monday afternoon was not immediately returned.

