No doctors appointments while GPs attend education session

The Isle of Man's 14 GP surgeries are closed for afternoon appointments

No afternoon routine GP appointments are available as the Isle of Man's 14 doctors surgeries shut for an education session.

Manx Care said the practices would be closed between 13:00 and 18:00 GMT.

Emergency appointments can still be booked with an on-call doctor in urgent cases.

The minor injuries unit at Ramsey Cottage Hospital will also be open throughout the period for those in need of treatment.

Manx Care said GP practices would remain contactable by phone for anyone who needed to make a future appointment or order a repeat prescription.

