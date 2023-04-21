‘No, I don’t think it’s fair:’ Mother reacts to son’s alleged killer being released on bond

The alleged killer of a man who was fatally shot after getting into the wrong car at a local gas station just bonded out of jail.

The victim’s mother is speaking out after learning the news.

“December 12, 2022,” said Trayvon Dunnaville’s mother.

That’s a date Dunnaville’s mother will never forget.

Channel 2 Action News calls her ‘T.C.’ and she did not show her face for safety reasons.

“I have not been able to sleep. I have not,” she said.

South Fulton Police said her 26-year-old son was shot and killed at the Shell Gas Station on Old National Highway after accidentally walking up to and getting inside the wrong car.

Police arrested Dericole Daniels and charged him with Misdeamor Voluntary Manslaughter. On Monday, he was released on a $150,000 bond.

T.C. responded, saying she does not think it is fair.

“No, I don’t think it’s fair. No,” said T.C.

Channel 2 Action News got the video from that night and circled both cars to show their similarities.

The video showed Dunnaville walking out of the gas station and heading towards the car on the left but his mother said his car was on the right.

His mother said Trayvon was texting as he opened the passenger car. He was shot four times and moments later, his pregnant fiancé came running over from their car.

She says, “Don’s shoot him no more. He was at the wrong car. He saw my son, coming towards him. He was parked like this. So you see him coming. He could have locked his doors, or he could have said may I help you or something? He did nothing but shoot. Just because people make mistakes and open up somebody’s door, they don’t have to shoot them,” T.C. said.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill reached out to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for a response on the incident.

They released the following statement, “Our office has an ongoing investigation regarding the matter. If a decision is made to seek a felony indictment, this office will prosecute it in Superior Court. If the decision is made to leave it as a misdemeanor as the police cited it, it will be prosecuted in state court by the Solicitor’s Office.”

