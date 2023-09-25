No, Donald Trump did not buy a gun in South Carolina. Here's what happened when he saw a Glock.

WASHINGTON - No, Donald Trump did not buy a gun during his trip to South Carolina on Monday - he only said he wanted to.

Social media lit up after the Trump campaign posted a video of him admiring a gun with a likeness of him branded onto it. A now-deleted post said the former president "purchases" a Glock, which was dubbed "Trump 45."

"I want to buy one," Trump said at one point. "Isn't a Glock a great gun?"

Trump posed for pictures with the gun - his entourage included Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene - but he did not actually buy it.

That would have been illegal because Trump is under indictment in four criminal cases.

The campaign later issued a statement: "President Trump did not purchase or take possession of the firearm. He simply indicated that he wanted one."

