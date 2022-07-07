‘No doubt that he belongs in prison’: Man sentenced in Nampa roommate’s killing

A 3rd District judge on Wednesday sentenced a 21-year-old man to up to 48 years in prison for the killing of his roommate and other crimes.

Christopher J. Williams, who is from Philadelphia, shot and killed 22-year-old James Daniel Chantz during a dispute in their apartment in Nampa on Sept. 16, 2021, according to a news release from the Canyon County prosecutor.

Williams pleaded guilty in May as part of an agreement with prosecutors, according to online court records, and was sentenced on three felonies: voluntary manslaughter, grand theft (two counts) and destruction of evidence. He will have the possibility of parole after serving 18 years, 15 of which are tied to the manslaughter sentence.

Chantz asked Williams to move out of their apartment early, and when Williams refused, Chantz pulled a gun on him, according to police reports and the release. Williams wrestled the gun away and shot Chantz three times.

Williams fled in Chantz’s pickup truck after the killing and was arrested in Utah after multiple individuals reported him as a potential drunken driver, the release said.

During his escape in the stolen truck, Williams used Chantz’s debit card to make purchases at multiple stores in Idaho. Police said that when Williams was arrested, they found multiple guns in his car, including the weapon used to shoot Chantz.

In addition to the prison time, District Judge Gene A. Petty ordered Williams to pay $5,000 in restitution.

“This was a senseless act of violence that claimed a young man’s life way too soon,” said Canyon County Deputy Prosecutor Bryan Taylor in the release. “To make matters worse, the defendant’s actions and behaviors immediately following the shooting show a complete lack of remorse. There is no doubt that he belongs in prison.”