No doubt we are losing the Hamas propaganda war: Rep Jared Moskowitz

TechCrunch

At its annual Ignite conference, Microsoft today announced a slew of interesting updates for Teams, its Slack-like collaboration and messaging service. Among the dozens of updates here, some of the highlights are the initial rollout of voice isolation, an AI-driven noise reduction feature that can not just reduce repetitive noise in the background but also other people's voices, and a new "decorate your background" feature that can look at the room you are working from and then enhance it by cleaning up clutter or adding plants to the wall.