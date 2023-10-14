‘This is no doubt psychological warfare;’ Metro residents react to war in Israel as death toll rises

The deadline to evacuate Gaza hospitals has ended, and officials are preparing for a possible Israeli ground invasion.

Israel ordered more than a million Palestinians to leave Gaza City. However, the U.N. and other human rights groups have called on Israel to rescind that order, saying it could lead to a humanitarian crisis.

The death toll continues to rise from rocket strikes, now more than 3,100 on both sides. That includes hundreds, likely thousands of civilians. There are also more than 100 hostages being held by Hamas. Israel has sent in ground troops to try and find those hostages.

On Friday, many synagogues across the country and in Georgia increased security at those locations to address possible threats.

“Look, it’s been that kind of week,” said Rabbi Larry Sernovitz with Hillels of Georgia.

Rabbi Larry Sernovitz said that’s the only way Jewish people can describe the last week. He said Friday, things didn’t get better, “Today, as we understood, there was an international call for Jihad against Jews and Israelis,” said Rabbi Sernovitz.

Jewish leaders say there aren’t any credible threats against the synagogues and campuses here in Georgia. Still, they say that security, like what you see across the street, is needed, “We’ve also been in touch with law enforcement, the F.B.I., and other agencies to make sure that we can continue to be safe,” said Rabbi Sernovitz.

In Midtown Atlanta Friday, a handful of people protested in support of those living in Gaza.

Adam Brunell is a pro-Palestinian demonstrator, “I would say not every single Palestinian supports Hamas and not every single Palestinian wants death upon Jews.”

Yasmeen A. is also a pro-Palestinian demonstrator, “We can’t compare the numbers. If you look at how many Palestinians have died over the course of this war between Israel and the Palestinians, the numbers don’t even add up.”

Cheryl Dorchinsky with the Atlanta Israel Coalition said seeing so much death and destruction from this war, which Hamas started nearly a week ago, is forcing many, especially Jewish people, to live in fear, “This is no doubt psychological warfare. They want us to be afraid. I tell people we value life; we don’t celebrate death like they do. Continue living your life; don’t live in fear because that’s what they want.”

