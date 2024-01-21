No drugs found after inmate dies in Thurston County Jail

Deputies and firefighters were sent to the Thurston County Jail after they got reports of an unresponsive inmate on Friday.

When first responders arrived they said the inmate was dead.

“Detectives responded to the scene to investigate the death,” said a spokesperson. “Based on the initial investigation, Interviews with inmates and staff, and a review of the security video, it appears the inmate passed away in their sleep overnight.”

The room was checked for drugs with the help of K9 Talia but none were found.

The Thurston County Coroner’s Office says it will release the name of the dead inmate soon.



