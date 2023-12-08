'No need for drunk driving' with rideshare options: Norwich Police on lookout this holiday

Police are preparing to crack down on drunk driving this holiday season.

And it looks like they will have their hands full. During the December months of 2017-2021, there were more than 4,500 people killed in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes. In December 2021 alone, 1,013 people died in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes.

Male drivers are far more likely to be impacted by drunk driving. In December 2021, drunk male drivers were involved in fatal crashes at a much higher rate (721) compared to female drivers (208).

Alcohol-impaired-driving makes up a sizable portion of the total number of fatalities in motor vehicle traffic crashes.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 13,384 fatalities in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2021 involved alcohol-impaired drivers. This represented 31% of all traffic fatalities in the U.S. for the year and a 14.2% increase from 2020.

DUI checkpoint

Call an Uber

“In the days of Uber and ridesharing, there’s no need for drunk driving,” said Norwich Police Chief Patrick Daley.

Daley said his department will be on the lookout for alcohol-impaired drivers throughout the holiday season. If his department ends up having an increased number of patrols, Daley said they will notify the public.

State Troopers prepare for holiday

In preparation for the Christmas holiday week, Connecticut State Troopers have reminded motorists in years past that combining careful planning with sensible driving will lead to safer road trips for those making a trek during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

State Police tell drivers never to consume alcoholic beverages or drugs, including those legally prescribed, before they get behind the wheel.

In previous years, State Police operated roving patrols and DUI checkpoints starting a few days before Christmas and continuing through the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The start date and location of these patrols and checkpoints is yet to be announced.

