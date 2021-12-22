'No dye packs, no games:' Another downtown Providence bank robbed

For the second day in a row, the Providence police are investigating a bank robbery in downtown Providence.

At about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the police were called to the Santander Bank at 1 Financial Plaza for a reported robbery, the Providence police said in a report provided by Cmdr. Thomas Verdi.

A teller told the police that a man approached the counter and handed a note saying, "I need all 100.00 dollar bills, no dye packs, no games in the bag.”

The suspect fled towards Memorial Boulevard. The police searched the area but didn't find him.

On Monday afternoon, the police were called to Citizens Bank for a robbery.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence police investigating bank robbery at Financial Plaza