No, That EBT Debit Card In The Mailbox Isn't A Con

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Parents of students in New Rochelle who have received an EBT debit card with cash value, even though they never applied for assistance, are understandably confused. It turns out the pandemic benefit is intended to help make up for federally subsidized school lunches that were, in many cases, not available while classes were taught remotely.

Nearly all New York children in public schools who had their in-person attendance reduced during the 2020-21 school year due to the pandemic, have been issued the P-EBT food benefits, regardless of income, according to the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. The benefit, generally around $375, has also been sent to most private school students in the Hudson Valley.



SEE ALSO:

Here's what you need to know if an unexpected New York State EBT debit card showed up in your mailbox:

Why are we getting this money?

The temporary food benefits are being provided through a federal program administered by the state to help cover the cost of meals children would have otherwise received at school during the 2020-21 academic year. The benefit is automatic and the cards have been sent, regardless of how much money parents earn.

Will we be forced to pay back the benefits or declare them as income at some point in the future?



No. According to officials, families who receive P-EBT food benefits will not have to pay back the benefits, regardless of household income.



What can the card be used for?



Although the EBT Debit cards are not a part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the same benefits and restrictions on how the funds can be used apply to this program.

How do we get a PIN and access the funds on the card?

To access the funds in the EBT debit card, recipients must choose a Personal Identification Number (PIN). You can select one over the phone by calling 1-888-328-6399.

Story continues

What if we already threw the card away?

Communication about reasons for and the timing of the arrival of the EBT debit cards have, in many cases, not been especially successful. Families who did not expect the card and did not believe they qualified for the program report having mistakenly discarded the benefit cards. New cards can be requested by calling 1-888-328-6399.

Is my family on public assistance now?



Using the benefit does not mean that families will be required to adhere to any obligations or means testing that might be required of those seeking public assistance. Notably, receiving Pandemic-EBT food benefits will not affect the 'public charge' status for non-citizen households, according to officials.

Can we donate the benefits to someone who really needs the money?

The short answer is no. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), P-EBT food benefits are not transferable and cannot be donated. The USDA says that if a family receives a P-EBT Food Benefit card and does not want to use the benefits to buy food, the card should be disposed of securely after first cutting through the magnetic stripe on the card or shredding the card.

More information about the Pandemic-EBT Food Benefits program can be found here.





This article originally appeared on the New Rochelle Patch