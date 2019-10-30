Californians hit with third preventive outage in a week as high winds increase chances of more wildfires

The promise of a rebate may come as little relief to more than a million residents in northern and central California for whom power outages will extend for a few more days.

The state's largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, said its fourth preemptive power shutoff this month -- and third in a week -- was being implemented Tuesday afternoon, extending the misery for weary denizens of a state being battered by wildfires.

PG&E said another extreme wind event has prompted it cut off electric service to 597,000 residences and businesses, some of whom just had the power restored after the Public Safety Power Shutoff that began Saturday. For 400,000 customers, the power never came back.

"The dynamic and changing weather conditions and high fire risk means that some customers who are currently out of power from the October 26 event will remain out throughout the duration of the October 29 event,'' PG&E said in a news release.

Experts say every customer account services an average of between two and three people, so about a million people haven't had electricity since Saturday. Even after the wind dies down enough to allow for power restoration, PG&E personnel have to inspect thousands of miles of lines before the lights can go back on.

The extended blackouts could nullify any goodwill PG&E may gain from relenting on the rebate front. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has been highly critical of what he called PG&E's mismanagement and greed, has been pushing for the company to reimburse subscribers affected by the shutoffs $100 each.

At an afternoon news conference in Los Angeles, Newsom said the beleaguered utility has agreed to issue rebates, although he did not specify the amount.

“Just a few hours ago we made contact with PG&E and they will begin the process of crediting customers for this disruption,'' Newsom said. "This is significant because utilities in the past have never credited customers for these disruptions.''

More than 20 million weary Californians have been bracing for "extreme" or "critical" wildfire risks because of a rewind of the furious winds that drove devastating blazes and forced more than 200,000 people to flee their homes.

Thousands of firefighters Tuesday battled drought conditions and stiff winds fueling the two main culprits, the Kincade Fire burning north of San Francisco and the Getty Fire in Los Angeles.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker warned that gusts reaching 60 to 70 mph through Wednesday evening in Northern California could hamper firefighters battling the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County. The blaze, which had consumed more than 115 square miles, had damaged or destroyed more than 140 homes and was only 15% contained Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said almost 18 million Californians were living in areas where the fire risk was critical. Another 3.2 million face an extreme risk, the service said.

"Dry fuels and ongoing large fires continue to support ongoing critical and extremely critical fire weather conditions," the weather service said in its fire outlook for the state.

Los Angeles County Firefighters put out a house fire that was caused by the Getty Fire in the Brentwood Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. More

The gloomy forecast wasn't as severe as last weekend's wind event when gusts howled near 100 mph. Still, Pacific Gas & Electric said it would shut off power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses affecting approximately 1.5 million people in 29 counties to reduce wildfire risk.

Scotty Richardson, who lives in the Sonoma County town of Petaluma and lost power Saturday, said he was furious with PG&E.

“PG&E can’t figure out how to deliver power reliably without killing people,” he said. “This is more than three strikes – it’s a failure of epic proportions.”