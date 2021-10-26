No end in sight for labor shortages as U.S. companies fight high costs

Busy Kentucky restaurants face staffing shortages
Caroline Valetkevitch
·3 min read

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Labor shortages may be the most intractable of the cost risks that U.S. companies faced in the latest quarter, and as the earnings season moves into its peak there are signs the problem will persist, some strategists say.

Finding and paying for workers is a challenge investors are paying close attention to as third-quarter results come in, with supply bottlenecks and high energy and other commodity prices among other key risks for companies.

Warnings have come already from companies in several industries, including healthcare, with hospital operator HCA Healthcare Inc saying higher labor costs seen in the third quarter could stick around longer because of a shortage of workers.

Domino's Pizza cited a shortage of drivers as it reported recently a rare fall in U.S. sales, and FedEx Corp also cited higher labor costs in September when it cut its full-year forecast.

The coming weeks, which bring results from the bulk of S&P 500 companies, should give investors more clues on how long labor pressures could persist.

"We're going to see it come up in the next couple of quarters as we try to continue to reopen," said Mace McCain, chief investment officer at Frost Investment Advisors. "The reopening was delayed by the Delta variant, so we haven't seen the full impact of the labor shortage yet."

Goldman Sachs strategists wrote in a research note ahead of this week that there have been some "tentative signs of improvement from supply chain data and commodity prices," while labor market tightness could be a challenge "for many companies for years."

"Our economists expect COVID-related pressure on labor market supply will ease in coming months but forecast a U.S. unemployment rate of 3.5% by the end of 2022, meaning companies will continue to face many of the labor market challenges they face today," they wrote.

Among stocks within the leisure and hospitality industry, low-labor-cost names have outperformed high-labor-cost peers for months, the Goldman strategists said, noting that in the broader market, "the most asset- and labor-efficient firms have outperformed peers in recent years and in recent weeks."

Recent economic data has underscored the tightening labor market trend. The latest data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a 19-month low in the week ended Oct. 16, marking a second straight week that claims remained below 300,000 as employers hold on to workers amid an acute labor shortage.

U.S. companies managed to keep profit margins at record levels in the second quarter, but rising costs have sparked some concern among investors.

So far this reporting period, stronger-than-expected earnings have raised the year-over-year profit growth forecast for S&P 500 companies to 34.8%, up from about 30% at the start of the month, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

To be sure, a labor shortage is good news for people out of work and looking for a job. And there are several signs that suggest the labor shortage may be temporary, Thomas Lee, managing partner and head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, wrote in recent note.

"Labor usage is actually 4.9 million lower now than pre-COVID-19," he wrote. "Has the economy permanently changed during COVID-19 that somehow less people working means a tighter labor market? Nope."

Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management in Chicago, said labor shortages seem to be more of a problem for some industries than others.

"Customer-facing businesses" that were forced to close during the pandemic lockdowns are having a hard time filling jobs and getting back up to speed, he said, while "manufacturers never quite completely shut down."

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Alden Bentley and Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Workers get pay jackpot as employers fight labor shortage

    Data: NABE Business Conditions Survey; Chart: Thomas Oide/AxiosAmerica’s business leaders expect to keep shelling out higher wages to employees. Driving the news: According a new quarterly survey released today by the National Association for Business Economics, a record high 58% of respondents increased pay at their firms during the third quarter — and nearly the same share expects to do so again in the coming months. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Mark

  • Two days in jail? Gene Suellentrop should resign from Kansas Senate after DUI deal

    Now, Gene Suellentrop will vote on laws that apply to every Kansan, except perhaps Gene Suellentrop. | Editorial

  • European judges could have role in resolving Northern Ireland disputes

    European judges could play a role in resolving future rows in Northern Ireland after Lord Frost opened the door to a possible compromise in talks over a new Brexit agreement for the province.

  • COVID caused more than 3 million Americans to retire early, a new Fed analysis finds

    More than 3 million Americans decided to retire earlier than they would have due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new analysis.

  • Lilly raises 2021 outlook on higher COVID-19 drugs sales

    Demand for Lilly's COVID-19 antibody therapies, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, rose during the last three months as the spread of the Delta variant fueled a sharp rise in infections and hospitalizations in areas with low vaccination rates. The U.S. government in September bought 388,000 additional doses of Lilly's etesevimab, of which Lilly said it shipped about 250,000 doses in the three months ended Sept. 30. The stock is up about 45% so far this year, largely bolstered by bets it will land another blockbuster with a new Alzheimer's drug that has yet to win regulatory approval.

  • Home Prices Expected to Have Accelerated at a Record Rate Again in August

    August data for the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price indexes are expected to reflect a record. But other data show the rising price trend could be winding down.

  • How much money Canadian parents are giving their children to buy real estate

    Canadians have been given $10 billion dollars by their parents to help buy homes in the last year, says CIBC economist, and the average amount per buyer is going up.

  • El Salvador’s Bitcoin Speculators Are Stifled in Chivo Scalping Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- El Salvador’s digital Bitcoin wallet Chivo removed a pricing feature that allowed users to make rapid profits on trades as it steps up efforts to crack down on speculation involving the world’s biggest cryptocurrency. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe T

  • Don't Get Your Booster at CVS Before Doing This, Pharmacy Says

    Millions of fully vaccinated people in the U.S. are now officially eligible for a COVID booster shot, following approval from both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Recipients can even pick and choose between any of the three vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson&Johnson—no matter which vaccine they received initially. As a result, nearly 13 million people have already gotten an additional shot, according to the CDC, and several major

  • Why US home prices are still so high

    Supply chain issues are creating shortages for everything home builders need to complete a project—including the kitchen sink.

  • Singapore adds Australia, Switzerland to quarantine-free travel programme

    Singapore will allow quarantine-free entry to travellers vaccinated against COVID-19 from Australia and Switzerland from Nov. 8, the city-state's aviation regulator said on Tuesday. Singapore is slowly re-opening its borders and has expanded quarantine-free travel to nearly a dozen countries, including Germany, Canada, France, Britain and the United States, under its Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) programme. Visitors can travel to Singapore under the programme if they have been fully vaccinated and tested negative in COVID-19 tests.

  • Indonesia, U.S. call on G20 to plan pandemic prevention system

    The United States and Indonesia on Tuesday called for the launch of a forum to prepare for future pandemics, urging members of the Group of 20 leading economies to seize an opportunity this month to plan for an international response system. In a joint statement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said an upcoming forum of health and finance ministers at the G20 summit in Rome is a political window to act to prevent the next pathogen from becoming a pandemic. The United States and Indonesia, which have similar size populations, have been among the worst affected in their respective regions.

  • Israel envoy to brief US over ban on Palestinian groups

    Israel is sending an envoy to Washington amid a deepening rift with the Biden administration over six outlawed Palestinian rights groups, a Foreign Ministry official said Tuesday. Israel last week designated the prominent Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organizations, sparking international criticism and repeated assertions by Israel's top strategic partner, the United States, that there had been no advance warning of the move. Israel's decision marked what critics say was a major escalation of its decades-long crackdown on political activism in the occupied territories.

  • Cuba to welcome tourists as home-grown vaccine drive takes hold

    Cuba will open its borders and ease entry requirements next month after vaccinating most of its people with home-grown COVID-19 drugs, allowing it to welcome back overseas visitors and giving a shot in the arm to its ailing tourist industry. Tough restrictions due to the pandemic, a drastic reduction in flights to Cuba, and a U.S. ban on most travel to the Communist-run island under former U.S. President Donald Trump have hobbled the business and left it trailing behind regional competitors such as the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas and Cancun. But as Nov. 15, Cuba will only require visitors to carry proof of vaccination or a recent PCR to enter the country, replacing what were previously among the strictest protocols in the Caribbean, involving a quarantine period and multiple PCR tests.

  • Biden to join U.S.-ASEAN summit Trump skipped after 2017

    U.S. President Joe Biden will join Southeast Asian leaders for a virtual summit on Tuesday, the first time in four years that Washington will engage at the top level with a bloc seen as key to countering an increasingly assertive China. The United States has not met with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations at the presidential level since Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, attended an ASEAN-U.S. meeting in Manila in 2017. During that time, U.S. relations with China deteriorated, becoming their worst in decades.

  • Shopping mall shooting in Idaho leaves 2 dead, 4 injured

    Two people were killed and four others, including a police officer, were injured on Monday in a shooting at a shopping center in Boise, Idaho, that ended with the lone suspect taken into custody, authorities said. Official details of the bloodshed were sketchy, but Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee told reporters at a briefing that police responded to reports of a shooting at the Boise Towne Square mall shortly before 2 p.m. local time. "We believe there was only a single shooter involved, and there is no ongoing threat to the community at large," Lee said.

  • Explainer: What to know about the COVID-19 vaccine for U.S. children

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering authorizing a COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. The vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE has been available in the United States to kids aged 12 to 15 since May. The FDA will consider the recommendation of a committee of outside advisers after that panel meets on Tuesday, and is likely to authorize the vaccine within days.

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s ‘Sick’ Stunt Earns Him Scathing New Nickname From New York Daily News

    The tabloid slammed Donald Trump’s eldest son for topping “sick GOP” taunts of Alec Baldwin following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

  • GOP members lash out at Rolling Stone report linking them to Jan. 6 planning

    A number of Republican members of Congress named in a Rolling Stone report as being involved in planning the details of rallies and electoral certification objection on the day of Jan. 6 ahead of the riot at the U.S. Capitol building, either personally or through top staff members, are pushing back on or outright refuting the story.

  • A Scottish Judge Could Expose Donald Trump’s Shady Golf Finances

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastA judge in Scotland will hold a two-day hearing this week that could end up forcing former President Donald Trump to go through something he dreads and has successfully avoided for years back home: a financial colonoscopy.Lord Sandison, the judge overseeing the case, will decide whether the Scottish government can use a new anti-money laundering tool to investigate how Trump suddenly came up with $60 million in cash to buy and establish the Trump