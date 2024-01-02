No ETA for reopening as SR-18 closes for pothole repairs

A portion of State Route 18 is closed Tuesday as crews work to repair potholes, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Starting at 11 a.m., SR-18 will be closed in both directions from the Raging River bridge to the I-90 interchange in Snoqualmie.

While there is no ETA for reopening, WSDOT has asked drivers to check the WSDOT social media accounts for updates.

This work is for pothole repairs. There is no estimated time for reopening. We will provide updates here. Use alternate routes. https://t.co/yjbWZ3EnqR — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 2, 2024