'No evidence of any crime:' Cedar City police on teen blackface incident on Halloween

A group of Utah teens whose Halloween visit to a Cedar City Walmart wearing "cops and robbers" costumes that included some wearing blackface did not commit any crimes, according to investigators assigned to the case.

An investigation conducted by the Cedar City Police Department and reviewed by the city and county attorney's offices concluded that no crimes had been committed and thus the investigation would be closed, the CCPD announced on social media.

"Both offices agreed with the investigative team that there is no evidence of any crime, and therefore, nothing to prosecute," according to the written statement released by the department.

Investigators spoke to multiple subjects, collected video recordings and obtained other evidence, according to the release.

"The Cedar City Police Department condemns the insensitive and inappropriate acts of those involved. We promote inclusivity and acceptance," the statement said.

The Iron County School District also conducted an investigation into the incident, but officials said none of the four males who were most prominently featured in the video were students in the district.

Teens wearing blackface as part of "cops and robbers" Halloween costume were caught on video at a store in Cedar City.

"Iron County School District respects the First Amendment and supports an individual's right to free speech," the district said in a written statement. "However, it also strongly denounces all forms of discrimination and racism, whether those actions are on campus or off campus, in person or online."

Officials at Southern Utah University, which is located in Cedar City, issued a statement indicating none of those involved had been identified as university students.

The young people in the video were not officially identified by authorities. It was unclear if they were minors or adults.

The video, posted to a private TikTok account on Halloween, spread quickly online, with largely critical responses from viewers disturbed by the racist nature of the images.

The video shows a group of several young people, some dressed in blackface and prisoners' outfits and others dressed as law enforcement, at the Walmart in Cedar City where they had apparently gone as customers.

Story continues

The person taking the video confronts the teens about their costumes, asking them if they understand the consequences of their actions, saying "You guys are never going to get into a college, you guys are not going to get any scholarships because this is a hate crime."

Toward the end of the video, a second voice can be heard asking the people to leave the store.

Walmart said in a statement that once a store representative was told about the teens, an employee instructed them to leave the property.

“We don’t tolerate discrimination or demeaning behavior of any kind and are incredibly disappointed by what is shown in this video,” the company said.

David DeMille writes about southwestern Utah for The Spectrum & Daily News, a USA TODAY Network newsroom based in St. George. Follow him at @SpectrumDeMille or contact him at ddemille@thespectrum.com. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: Investigations into viral Cedar City blackface video end