No Evidence Ex-Merrill Traders Intended to Mislead, Defense Says

Janan Hanna
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Lawyers for two former traders at Bank of America Corp.’s Merrill Lynch unit told jurors that the spoofing trial against their clients had failed to reveal any evidence that they intended to manipulate precious-metals prices, a key criteria for the fraud charges brought by U.S. prosecutors.

Jurors will continue deliberations Tuesday after two weeks of trial testimony in the case of Edward Bases and John Pacilio, who are accused of illegally flooding the market with buy and sell orders they quickly canceled to move gold, silver or platinum prices in the direction they wanted. While there’s nothing wrong with canceling orders, both men were accused of intentionally defrauding other traders.

“There was no false misrepresentation and there was no intent to defraud,” Julie Porter, the lawyer for Bases, told jurors during her closing arguments Monday. Each order was legitimate and could have been executed before it was canceled, which traders do all the time, she said.

To sustain charges of wire and commodities fraud, the government must show a false representation and an intent to defraud, Porter said. But there’s no drop-down menu on the CME Group Inc.’s futures exchanges that Bases and Pacilio used to indicate when you “intend to trade” or not trade, she said.

Learning to Spoof

Among the evidence presented by prosecutors were internal chat logs, including one where Bases bragged about how easy it was to manipulate prices. Another former Merrill Lynch trader testified he learned how to spoof the precious-metals markets by watching Bases and Pacilio trade.

Pacilio’s lawyer, Matthew Menchel, told jurors on Monday that “No chats can show what’s in Pacilio’s mind.”

The defense lawyers also said that all but two of the trades highlighted by prosecutors occurred before a ban on spoofing became a crime in 2011. According to their attorneys, Bases and Pacilio received no training from the CME, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission or compliance officers at their banks about spoofing being wrong.

In his closing arguments, prosecutor Scott Armstrong said the defendants knew from day one that what they were doing was wrong.

“They were lying, cheating and ripping off other people,” Armstrong said. “They thought they were above the rules. They thought no one would figure it out.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Death, Hazmat investigation under investigation near Boston hotel

    Police say there is an active death investigation-- with potentially hazardous materials-- near the Marriott Copley hotel. Emergency crews responded to a parking garage located at 110 Huntington Ave. just after 3:30 a.m. Officials say it is too early to tell if the death is considered suspicious.

  • Black man assaulted at Indiana lake faces criminal charges

    A Black man who said a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” at a southern Indiana lake is facing criminal charges more than a year after the confrontation that earlier led to charges against two of the alleged attackers. Vauhxx Booker, a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, was charged with misdemeanor trespass and felony battery for his involvement in last year’s Fourth of July incident at Lake Monroe, according to court documents filed Friday by a special prosecutor in the case. Booker condemned the decision, calling it an “outrageous act of punitive retaliation and prosecutorial vindictiveness.”

  • Deadly shooting at water park followed an escalating ‘altercation,’ Tennessee cops say

    One woman died and another was injured in the shooting, police said.

  • Idaho Falls police officer indicted in fatal shooting of man standing in yard

    Elias Aurelio Cerdas, 26, graduated from police training less than a year before the shooting.

  • Online creator Chris Chan arrested on incest charge after leaked audio alleged she had sex with her mother

    Christine Weston Chandler, known online as Chris Chan, has been arrested on charges of incest after a leaked call spread online.

  • A Coroner Said a Black Missouri Teen Committed Suicide In the Attic of a Man Known for Racist Social Media Posts. A Jury Disagreed

    More than three months after a Black Missouri teenager was found dead at a party hosted by a man whose social media can best be described as “how to be a pro racist,” a Missouri jury has overruled the coroner’s initial findings and declared that the 19-year-old’s gunshot wound was not self-inflicted.

  • North Dakota man to stand trial in attack that killed 4

    It was one of the most gruesome mass killings in North Dakota history; four workers at a business who gathered early one morning for “coffee club” were slain in a matter of minutes. The ghastly 2019 scene that gripped Mandan, a community of 22,000 just outside the state capital of Bismarck, is set to be rehashed this week at the trial of Chad Isaak, a Navy veteran and chiropractor whose trailer home is managed by the business police say he “targeted.” Investigators say the evidence against Isaak is overwhelming, including clothing, handgun parts, a knife and used shell casings, surveillance footage, bank records, and Facebook and phone data.

  • New surveillance video released in road rage shooting that killed teen

    As violent crime increased over the last year, 13 Investigates honed in on crime near Minute Maid Park to see how it compares to the last non-pandemic season.

  • Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Are Trying to Put Him on Trial. Will a Judge Let Them?

    Glynn County Detention Center via APThe trial of three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is slated to begin in October. But if a Georgia Superior Court judge grants a series of requests made by attorneys for the defense, it will be Arbery who goes on trial.Lawyers for Gregory and Travis McMichael—the father and son, respectively, who chased down Arbery in their pickup truck before fatally shooting him three times at close range—filed a motion late last year requesting that Judge Timoth

  • German court sets trial date for former Nazi guard, aged 100

    A German court has set a trial date for a 100-year-old man who is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on allegations he served as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp on the outskirts of Berlin during World War II. A spokeswoman for the Neuruppin state court said Monday that the trial is set to begin in early October. The suspect is alleged to have worked at the Sachsenhausen camp between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing.

  • Feds free trucker who drove 2,270 pounds of pot across the border – and says he didn't know it

    A Canadian trucker who told federal authorities he had no idea he was hauling 2,270 pounds of marijuana in his truck was released this week.

  • High-ranking Democratic lawmaker in New Mexico House resigns amid allegations of fraud

    A high-ranking New Mexico Democratic state lawmaker has resigned amid a federal investigation into possible fraud, racketeering, illegal kickbacks and money laundering.Driving the news: Sheryl Williams Stapleton stepped down Friday as New Mexico's House majority leader, and from her seat, after state and federal authorities served subpoenas on an Albuquerque school district where Stapleton is employed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Stapleton works as d

  • Was Lizzie Borden a notorious killer or wrongly accused?

    Despite being acquitted of double murder, time and popular culture have forever cast Lizzie Borden as one of America's most notorious killers. Did she do it or not? "48 Hours" re-examines the case.

  • Video appearing to show Detroit officer punching man prompts investigation

    Detroit police said they are aware of "an allegation of excessive force in Greektown" and are reviewing the circumstances, officials said.

  • Restaurant employee arrested after he followed young girl into bathroom, sheriff says

    The man ‘touched the child inappropriately’ before her parent rushed into the restroom, deputies alleged.

  • Boston woman dies while hiking in Arizona

    The woman, who was in her 30s, was found near a home and authorities believe she might have been seeking help before she died.

  • Texas police release statement on shoot-out near Dallas captured in viral video

    A video of a February shoot-out between police officers and a citizen in a Dallas suburb has gone viral on […] The post Texas police release statement on shoot-out near Dallas captured in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • ‘Precious souls’: Family members remember children whose remains were found in car trunk in Baltimore County

    BALTIMORE — Larry Darnell O’Neil III and his sister were inseparable. The boy also loved taking car rides with his grandfather and playing at the park, Larry’s paternal grandmother, LaQuata M. Pitts O’Neil of Ohio, remembered Sunday, while his sister, Joshlyn Marie James Johnson, enjoyed baking cookies and cake with her. “They were such good kids,” the grandmother said. “They were soft-spoken, ...

  • 3 dead, 1 hurt in rural South Carolina shooting

    Three people were killed and one other person was hurt in a shooting Monday in rural South Carolina, and deputies released the name and picture of a man they want to interview. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. at a Greenwood County home just off U.S. Highway 25 about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Greenwood, the Sheriffs Office said in a news release. Sheriff’s Office Maj. Cody Bishop confirmed the three killed in the shooting to The Index-Journal of Greenwood. He didn't give a motive for the shooting.

  • ‘Grandmas buying shotguns’: US dealers see ammunition shortage as sales surge

    Gun store owners say bullets are selling out as pandemic fuels public fears around safety and crime Officers taking part in training load gun clips with ammunition in Burien, Washington. Photograph: Ted S Warren/AP The coronavirus pandemic in the US has been accompanied by soaring gun sales attributed to fears around social unrest and crime and, in some cases, people having more time for hunting. But now ammunition has fallen into short supply. Manufacturers say they are producing as much as the