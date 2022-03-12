No evidence former state vaccine head Michelle Fiscus sent dog muzzle to herself

Dr. Michelle Fiscus holds up the muzzle at her home in Franklin, Tenn., Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The former top vaccination official was fired from the Tennessee Department of Health. "Whoever sent that must not know me very well. That's for a beagle, but I'm a pit bull,'" Fiscus said.

District Attorney's Office investigators found no evidence linking Dr. Michelle Fiscus to the purchase of a dog muzzle sent to her office amid heated controversy over COVID-19 vaccines for children last year, a memo from the office said.

The DA's Fraud & Economic Crimes division sent a memo to Fiscus' attorney on Thursday detailing the extensive review of the case that picked up where the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security stopped last year.

Previous investigations by the state agencies found a credit card in Fiscus' name was used to purchase the item.

But in this week's memo, Assistant District Attorney Chadwick W. Jackson confirmed Fiscus' personal identifying information was "compromised, exposed and used," possibly for years, before the package was sent.

"It has been a long seven months waiting for the truth to be reported," Fiscus said in a statement sent to The Tennessean on Saturday.

Questions over who did send the muzzle linger.

Personal information used for months

Fiscus, a former Williamson County pediatrician, worked for about two years as the medical director for vaccine-preventable diseases and immunization programs at the Tennessee Department of Health.

She became a contentious figure in Tennessee when she was abruptly fired last spring. She argues she was fired due to pressure from conservative state lawmakers angry she circulated accurate and routine information about Tennessee’s Mature Minor Doctrine – which allows teenagers to be vaccinated against coronavirus without permission from their parents – in a basic function of her job.

In the aftermath of her sudden firing, it also became public that she had received the muzzle sent to her office a few weeks before she was terminated.

Dr. Michelle Fiscus, the former top vaccination official at the Tennessee Department of Health fired this week, was sent a muzzle in the mail at her office days before her firing.

She has always denied sending it.

Metro Nashville Police stepped in to investigate after Fiscus requested their involvement in August.

In the DA's office memo, first reported by WSMV, Jackson notes clear evidence Fiscus' personal information, including her Social Security number and credit card, was fraudulently used for more than a year.

The thread of unusual data use is widespread.

Fiscus canceled a compromised American Express card in May 2020, but charges on it continued until last summer, the memo noted:

A fraudulent unemployment claim was filed under her name and Social Security number on April 9.

Additional fraudulent activity on the accounts including automatic or recurring monthly billings that began one month after the duplicate Amazon account was created.

The canceled card was used for a Netflix account that was not hers, charged as recently as August 2021.

And all the while, Amazon and American Express "failed" to notify Fiscus of charges being approved on a card she thought she had canceled, the report says.

'Nefarious evidence lurked deeper'

MNPD Fraud detectives and investigators from the DA's fraud unit tracked down two parties connected to the fraudulent use: a couple in rural Pennsylvania who held the phone number tied to the duplicate Amazon account and individuals in San Antonio tied to the IP address where the muzzle order was supposedly made.

None of them seemed to be the culprit, the investigators found, according to the memo.

Jackson noted a strange discrepancy arising the longer the investigation continues.

"The level of sophistication involved in this multistate spoofing is inconsistent with the fact that her personal credit card was used – indicating, rather, a lack of sophistication bordering on clumsy since the cursory inquiry by Homeland Security easily uncovered that detail while much more nefarious evidence lurked deeper under the surface," he wrote.

Fiscus maintains the muzzle and her firing were both politically motivated.

The release of the initial, cursory report linking the muzzle to her credit card caused her "substantial professional and personal damage," she told The Tennessean.

"I should not have had to pursue an outside investigation on my own, but I am grateful to Nashville Metro Police and the Davidson County District Attorney for their thorough investigation," she said. "There's obviously more to uncover here and I welcome the additional inquiry into the sender's identity."

Dr. Michelle Fiscus, the former top vaccination official at the Tennessee Department of Health, believes her recent firing was politically motivated. She is seen here at her home in Franklin, Tenn., Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

The DA's office noted that although at this time no suspect has been identified tying the muzzle to a political motive, "events appear too coincidental to be random."

A spokesperson for the DA's office on Friday declined to release the memo as the case remains open. Fiscus shared it with the Tennessean.

Reach reporter Mariah Timms at mtimms@tennessean.com or 615-259-8344 and on Twitter @MariahTimms.

