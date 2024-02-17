No evidence found that deadly Ohio mobile home fire was set intentionally

The investigation into a mobile home fire that killed five people on Thanksgiving Day in Athens County has been closed by the state fire marshal, according to our media partners in Columbus, WBNS-10 TV.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 children, 3 adults killed in Ohio mobile home fire on Thanksgiving

Upon completing the investigation, officials said that authorities found no evidence to suggest that the fire was intentionally set.

The cause of the fire is officially undetermined and has been attributed to several possible factors inside the residence, WBNS-10 reported.

Those factors include improper use of electrical cords, alternate winter heating methods, and hoarding.

Throughout the investigation, an extensive examination of the scene and interviews with people who might have known about the incident were conducted, WBNS-10 reported.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2023, volunteer firefighters in Athens County were called to an address on Rainbow Lake Road on reports of a fire, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 5 killed in Ohio house fire Thanksgiving morning

When fire crews arrived, they found two mobile homes on fire and an outbuilding with damage.

When the fire was extinguished, two children and three adults were found dead. One person made it out of the fire and was transported to a hospital.

The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau reminds people to make sure they have functioning smoke detectors in their homes, never connect multiple extension cords or power strips, and plug space heaters into an approved outlet.