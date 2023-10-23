No evidence found linking synagogue president’s fatal stabbing to antisemitism, Detroit police chief says

Detroit police said Sunday that they have found no evidence that indicates the fatal stabbing of a Detroit synagogue president this weekend was linked to antisemitism.

Police continue to investigate the death of Samantha Woll, 40, who was found stabbed outside her home Saturday morning, according to a Sunday statement from Detroit Police Chief James E. White.

“No evidence has surfaced suggesting that this crime was motivated by antisemitism,” White said.

The statement continued: “DPD investigators are working with the FBI to forensically analyze all of the information obtained up to this point in an effort to ascertain the timeline that ultimately led to Ms. Woll’s death. Individuals with information that may further this investigation are being interviewed.”

White asked for the community to remain patient while investigators continue to probe Woll’s death.

“Everything that can be done to bring this matter to closure is being called into service,” he said.

Woll led the congregation of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. Mourners attended a funeral service for her on Sunday.

A 911 caller early Saturday reported a person lying on the ground unresponsive at Woll’s home. Police found Woll with multiple stab wounds and a trail of blood leading to her house.

Woll had ties to state Democrats in her past. She worked for Rep. Elissa Slotkin and served on the re-election campaign for state Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Slotkin praised Woll’s dedication and service.

“She did for our team as Deputy District Director what came so naturally to her: helping others & serving constituents,” Slotkin wrote in a statement on X. “Separately, in politics & in the Jewish community, she dedicated her short life to building understanding across faiths, bringing light in the face of darkness.”

