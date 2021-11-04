No evidence jail contributed to baby's death, DA says

Nov. 4—RANDOLPH COUNTY — There's no evidence that a woman's treatment at the Randolph County Detention Center played any role in the death of her unborn son, the district attorney for Randolph County said.

August Rose Lockhart, 30, of Asheboro was at least 30 weeks pregnant when she was arrested Aug. 4 on multiple drug-related charges. She contended that her pleas for adequate medical care were ignored, she was left unattended for hours-long periods while in pain, and on Aug. 18-19 she waited 18 hours for medical treatment before being taken to Randolph Hospital, where she learned that her son, Blaiden, was no longer viable because his umbilical cord had wrapped around his neck, causing blood clots to form.

But District Attorney Andrew M. Gregson said that a State Bureau of Investigation review of jail records and surveillance video and interviews with witnesses do not support those allegations. Instead, medical records indicate Lockhart's past drug use and smoking complicated her pregnancy and contributed to the death.

Medical exams on Aug. 10 at Central Carolina Women's Center and Aug. 12 at Randolph Hospital found no problems with the baby, Gregson said in a press release.

Lockhart complained of pain from contractions on Aug. 15 and was taken to the hospital, but no problems were detected with the baby, though Lockhart was found to have high blood pressure.

She was discharged and the next day had another exam at Central Carolina Women's Center, which again detected no problem with the baby, the press release said.

Jail video footage from Lockhart's last day in jail, Aug. 19, showed her acting normally while with other inmates in the morning, then shortly before noon she was seen rubbing her abdomen and rocking back and forth.

Officers entered Lockhart's cell seven times between roughly noon and 1 p.m. Aug. 19 before she was taken to the jail nurse and then, 45 minutes later, to the hospital.

Hospital personnel found no fetal heartbeat, and a doctor said it appeared the baby had been dead for a few days, the press release said. There was no evidence of injury to Lockhart.

The hospital's records cite "drug use complicating childbirth, ... other stimulant use, other long term (current) drug therapy; personal history of nicotine dependence" among the factors in the death, the press release said.