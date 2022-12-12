No evidence Russia getting missiles from Iran, says Ukrainian air force

According to Ihnat, the Russians are eager to get this weaponry as their own supplies are running out.

“There are only media reports that Russia is trying to get them by any means,” he said.

“They need them. There are few Iskander missiles left. Perhaps, I emphasize, they have problems with production, or perhaps they cannot produce in the required quantity to bring in and replenish the stocks they have already used. Almost all of them have been used.”

Ihnat added that Ukraine currently has no means to shoot down Iranian Zolfaghar and Fateh ballistic missiles.

“I would like to remind you that neither the Iskanders nor the S-300 missiles, which are launched along a ballistic trajectory, nor the Iranian missiles, ballistics can currently be shot down by the air defense means that we have in service. Therefore, the most effective method of destroying these missiles is still at launch, where they are deployed.”

U.S. news channel CNN reported on Nov. 1 that Iran was preparing to send Russia approximately 1,000 additional weapons, including short-range ballistic missiles, for use in the war against Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia and Iran have agreed on the transfer of 1,000 pieces of military hardware, including both ballistic missiles and more suicide drones.

The head of Ukraine’s Military Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said on Dec. 6 that Iran had not transferred ballistic missiles to Russia yet.

