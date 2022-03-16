No evidence of sex trafficking at Refuge facility in Bastrop County, Texas Rangers say

With alarming allegations of nude photography of teenage girls still under investigation, authorities on Wednesday said their investigation shows that initial allegations of sex trafficking at a foster care shelter for teen girls in Bastrop County were inaccurate.

The girls were being housed at the Refuge Ranch, which was run by the Refuge for Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking, in Bastrop. The facility cares for young foster girls who are victims of sex trafficking.

Nearly a week ago, nine employees at the Refuge facility in Bastrop were accused of sex trafficking at least seven of their foster girls.

Steven Phenix, communication director, and Brooke Crowder, CEO and founder of Refuge Ranch, speak Friday about allegations concerning the Bastrop County foster care home for girls. An initial investigation by Texas Rangers has found that some of the allegations were inaccurate.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday night had ordered an immediate investigation by the Texas Rangers, the investigative arm of the Department of Public Safety, into the allegations, calling on them to "arrest and pursue all appropriate criminal charges against anyone who perpetrated this abuse."

As of March 4, 11 girls had been placed there, six of whom were placed there through the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

But in a letter released Wednesday from DPS Director Steven McCraw to Gov. Greg Abbott, the Texas Rangers found "there was no evidence that any of the residents at the Refuge shelter have ever been sexually abused or trafficked while at the shelter."

The letter, however, still outlined other troubling allegations that remain under investigation by the Bastrop County sheriff's office.

Allegations in the past three months

Last week, Tara Olah, a director with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, told federal court monitors tasked with oversight of her agency that, beginning Jan. 24, the department received multiple phone calls to the statewide intake hotline alleging sexual and physical abuse, exploitation, neglectful supervision and medical neglect at Refuge Ranch.

Among them, a current Refuge Ranch employee alleged neglectful supervision and sexual abuse of two girls by a former employee. The caller said that, while employed at the facility, the former employee obtained nude photos of the two girls and planned to use proceeds from the photos to buy illegal drugs and alcohol that were supplied to the youths.

Because the report alleged human trafficking, local law enforcement and the DPS were immediately notified, and a child protective special investigator was assigned to the case.

According to McCraw's letter Wednesday, no one has been arrested in this case, authorities said, but the criminal investigation of the former employees is ongoing and being continued by the Bastrop County sheriff's office.

A second incident, in which two residents fled the facility with the assistance of employees, was reported in February, according to Refuge Ranch officials.

While one employee was fired, during the investigative process, Olah said last week, it was discovered that several additional staff members still at the facility appeared to be involved.

Olah said eight other employees are believed to be involved in two separate incidents at the facility, and more arrests are anticipated, she said, with criminal charges expected to follow.

Olah also alleged that the residential care director, who had been cooperative throughout the investigation, appeared to have had prior knowledge of the alleged sexual abuse. Steven Phenix, a Refuge Ranch spokesman, denied that the residential care director knew about the incidents, saying that when the two girls made the reports to the director, she immediately reported it.

One employee, who has not been identified by authorities, was arrested in February and charged with lying to federal authorities who were looking into employees who helped two girls run away from the facility.

Four employees have been fired in connection with both incidents, Phenix has said. The other employees suspected to be involved were cleared by the sheriff's office, he said.

Officials with the Refuge Ranch said they employed more than three dozen staff members to provide round-the-clock care for the girls. All staff members passed background checks, they said.

The Refuge Ranch opened in August 2018 on 50 acres in Bastrop County. It’s the largest long-term, live-in rehabilitation community for child survivors of sex trafficking in the country, and is designed to help girls ages 11 to 19.

Texas Rangers' early findings released

Texas Rangers, however, said that upon reviewing Olah's allegations of employee misconduct, they identified material inaccuracies and contained information that had not been properly verified.

"A team of Texas Rangers conducted interviews of Refuge shelter residents, shelter employees and DFPS employees," McCraw's letter about the Texas Rangers' findings stated. "All related allegations, Office of Inspector General investigative reports and internal DFPS files were reviewed and follow-up discussions were conducted with the Bastrop County sheriff's office."

The Bastrop County sheriff's office is conducting a criminal investigation on the former employees, but the Rangers found no evidence that these residents were sexually abused or assaulted by anyone, McCraw's letter said.

According to Department of Family and Protective Services records, in the last five years 27 deficiencies were cited for the facility, including background check problems, improper caregiver responsibilities, and medication storage and record violations.

The American-Statesman has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for copies of the background checks and the number of law enforcement and EMS calls to the facility.

Since its inception, fFounder and Executive Director Brooke Crowder said, the facility has served more than 70 girls. The organization provides on-site services to help the girls heal and thrive, including an on-site charter school and access to mental and physical health care.

