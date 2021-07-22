There’s no excuse for animal abuse at South Carolina farm

Trudi Gilfillian, Opinion Editor
·2 min read

“He who is cruel to animals becomes hard also in his dealings with men.We can judge the heart of a man by his treatment of animals,” wrote German philosopher Immanuel Kant.

History is full of quotations, anecdotes and tales about the value of animals in our lives and what our relationship to animals of all kinds says about us.

Stories of animal abuse always hit me particularly hard.

I spent much of my life terrified of dogs, a fear I can trace back to my childhood and the day I was bitten by my best friend’s little dog as I walked down the hallway to grab another Barbie doll.

To combat my fear as an adult, I decided to get a dog, a little black and tan Yorkshire terrier named Johnny. Johnny, who never weighed more than 8.8 pounds, changed my life and that of my entire family. He made us better people and brought endless joy to our lives, despite his penchant for pushing his ball under the sofa and making us retrieve it.

Johnny, who passed away in 2012 at age 14 in human years, converted me and today I am one of those dog ladies, you know the kind with coffee mugs, refrigerator magnets and even a shower curtain espousing the virtues of dogs.

That’s why it was painful for me to read our story today about the mistreatment of some 400 animals on a Laurens County farm.

“In what is being described as the largest animal seizure in South Carolina, hundreds of emaciated animals were found on a property in rural Gray Court, South Carolina,” the story explains.

Among the animals found were 12 horses, 30 dogs, four hogs, three piglets, eight rabbits and about 356 chickens. A large barrel contained dead chickens, and more dead chickens were found on top of a cage.

The horses had overgrown hooves, the dogs had fleas and worms, and roosters were tied to the ground with leashes. There was no access to water.

Animal abuse cases baffle me. Given human nature, they probably shouldn’t, but they do.

My hope is that the animals seized find new, loving, humane homes and that those responsible for their suffering pay some price for what they have done.

If you have animals that you cannot care for, simply ask for help. Reach out to your local animal shelters or humane society.

There is no reason to let them suffer.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dog rescues kitten trapped in a hose

    Josue Flores Quintanilla saw his dog Rex barking at the hose for a while until he investigated and found a tiny kitten.

  • Maisy the Barn Hippo Is Loving Her New Life as a Farm Dog and Instagram Star

    Pretty sure this little pit bull's "woo" is the cutest sound we've ever heard.

  • A bull that escaped a New York slaughterhouse is still on the loose

    A 1,500-pound bull that escaped from a slaughterhouse in Long Island, New York, was still unaccounted for on Wednesday morning, officials said.

  • Coast Guard helicopter spots man’s SOS signal after he was stalked and repeatedly attacked by grizzly bear

    ‘He said that the bear kept coming back every night and he hadn’t slept in a few days,’ US Coast Guard pilot says

  • Frankies Bikinis Releases Debut Men’s Swimwear

    Following customer requests, Frankies Bikinis is releasing its debut men's swimwear style.

  • The Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled 2021 ‘No Filter’ Tour Dates

    The 13-date tour begins September 26th in St. Louis an wrap November 20th in Austin

  • 'Don't jump': U.S. responds to plea of Iraqi teen

    When teenager Ali Adil took to social media from his rooftop to vent about living conditions in Iraq and called on U.S. officials to help...His video got more than 700,000 views on Facebook and Instagram, and a direct response from the U.S. state department."This is fire [gesturing to where audio of gunfire came from], it's not a problem, it is okay, this is normal. Biden, fire in hospital, the weather in Iraq is hot, no swimming, there is nothing. Biden, look for me, if you don't help me, I will jump on the street..."The video was posted on July 15, and three days later Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Joey Hood responded in a mix of Arabic and English. Don't jump, he says:"Hello. Dear Ali Adil, don't jump off the rooftop please. We in America love you..."Life is precious, Hood goes on, and we can make it better together. Adil told Reuters the appeal wasn't his first to a U.S. president: he'd called on Donald Trump, who didn't respond, and this was his fifth to Joe Biden.In his videos, the 17-year-old addresses power-outages and a lack of internet among the many other day-to-day problems he faces, while kids his age in other countries can focus on their studies. "It makes me happy when my voices reaches America and the [Acting Assistant] U.S. Secretary of State Joey Hood responds to me. I thank him, and thank God that my voice was heard. And God willing, I will visit the United States and share the details with you. God willing, we'll find a solution, with the help of the Iraqi government."As of Thursday (July 22), Adil had more than 277,000 followers on Facebook and more than 95,000 on Instagram.

  • Lexington teen accused of attacking his mom is charged in shooting that blinded child

    The 18-year-old is accused of shooting into the home of the small child’s family, injuring two people and endangering others.

  • 7 Best Heavy Cream Substitutes

    When a recipe calls for heavy cream, it's bound to turn out rich and luxurious. Whether it's a savory egg dish, like Ree Drummond’s sausage & kale quiche, or something sweet, like her homemade vanilla ice cream, heavy cream makes it silky and delicious. Swapping the rich stuff for whole milk won't always cut it: Heavy cream has 10 times the fat of whole milk, so it makes dishes much silkier and creamier.

  • What Do Dogs Actually Remember?

    Read on to learn more.

  • Shared love for dogs brings a teenage artist, 3M champ Wolff their own gifts

    Sixteen-year-old artist Izzy Bogie knew nothing about golf and even less about young PGA Tour star Matthew Wolff until she searched online and discovered he hails from an otherworldly town oceanside in Florida. "I had to look him up," she said with a bit of awe in her voice. "He's from Jupiter." Bogie and Wolff met for the first time Tuesday in the 3M Open's corporate village, where Wolff ...

  • Michelle Monaghan to Play Dual Roles in Twin-Swap Thriller Series ‘Echoes’ at Netflix

    Michelle Monaghan has been cast in the dual lead role on Netflix’s upcoming thriller series “Echoes,” the streamer said Wednesday. Described as a mystery thriller, the seven-episode series centers on two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who have secretly swapped lives since they were children. “They share two homes, two husbands, and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing,” reads the streamer’s description. Monagh

  • These restaurants in Miami Beach and Key West were just named the best in the country

    Seven Miami Beach and Key West restaurants should be preening right about now, because they’ve been named some of the best restaurants in the country.

  • Tennessee man bravely releases black bear who climbed inside his car

    If a black bear climbed inside your car, what would you do?

  • ‘My savings were gone’: millions who lost work during Covid faced benefit system chaos

    Americans thrown out of work by the pandemic faced months-long backlogs in receiving benefits, if they arrived at all Envelopes from the Florida department of economic opportunity reemployment assistance program are shown, in Surfside, Florida, last year. Photograph: Wilfredo Lee/AP Unemployed workers are pushing for reforms and changes to America’s unemployment insurance system after millions of workers experienced severe problems in receiving benefits throughout the pandemic. Workers across Am

  • LoveShackFancy's New Wallpaper and Bedding Collections Are Insanely Dreamy

    Shop them online now.

  • No, Dabo Swinney doesn’t want to expand the playoffs. Here’s why

    Three takeaways from Clemson’s first football media day of the 2021 season.

  • Tesla, BHP ink supply deal for nickel ahead of demand surge

    Tesla will secure nickel from the commodity production giant BHP, the automaker’s latest move to secure direct sources of raw materials that are projected to surge in demand before the decade is out. BHP’s Nickel West division will supply an undisclosed amount of the mineral from its mines in Western Australia. The two companies also agreed to work together to increase battery supply chain sustainability and to identify ways to decrease carbon emissions from their respective operations using energy storage paired with renewable energy.

  • Biden tells restaurateur to pay workers more amid labor shortage

    President Joe Biden encouraged an Ohio restaurateur who asked how the government could address the labor shortage to pay his employees a higher salary.

  • Syrian Brown Bear 'Purrs' at New York Rescue Center

    Have you ever heard a bear purr? Well, now you have, thanks to some super-cute footage captured by a wildlife rescue center in New York.The video, posted by the Orphaned Wildlife Center, located in Otisville, New York, shows one of its resident Syrian brown bears, Jenny, purring contentedly as she bonds with one of her keepers.In the caption for the video, the Orphaned Wildlife Center writes that when “baby bears finish drinking” their mother’s milk, this is “followed by a few minutes of them suckling on her and making this noise.”They add, “Our Jenny still wants to be a baby.”According to Bear.org, “Similar to a cat’s purring, bears make this pleasure sound when they are especially comfortable, nursing, or eating a special treat. Adults make this sound with a deeper voice.”The Orphaned Wildlife Center nurtures orphaned animals, in the hope they can be returned to the wild.The center often shares videos and updates about the animals in its care to its YouTube channel and Facebook page. Credit: Kerry Clair via Storyful