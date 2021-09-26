No explosives found after bomb threat reported at a Lexington Walmart, cops say

Lexington police were investigating after a fake bomb threat was called in at a Lexington Walmart Saturday night.

The threat was reported just before 8 p.m., Lt. Chris Van Brackel said. It was specific to the parking lot at the Walmart on West New Circle Road, he said.

Police responded to search the parking lot but ultimately didn’t find any explosives, Van Brackel said.

“The store itself was not evacuated,” he said.

Police identified two people who they thought might be involved in the threat, Van Brackel said. The individuals were questioned, but police didn’t confirm if the two were charged or not.