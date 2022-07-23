No failures, no perfect scores in most recent Fort Worth restaurant health inspections

No Fort Worth restaurants were closed or had high scores in the most recent round of inspections, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram.

The only violations of special note were food being held at unsafe temperatures and a walk-in fridge not blowing cold enough air at Central Market on West Freeway.

Inspectors visited 32 businesses from July 10 to July 16. Any restaurants in Fort Worth that receive a score higher than 30 demerits are required to fix the most serious problems immediately and undergo a followup inspection. A zero is considered a perfect score.

There were no perfect scores in the most recent inspections.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for July 10th - July 16th, 2022. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.