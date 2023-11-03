No fall in international aid to Ukraine even as world’s attention switches to Israel-Hamas war

Ukraine has not seen a reduction in international aid amid the war between Israel and Hamas, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with German broadcaster ZDF on Nov. 2.

Ukraine hopes the situation in the Middle East will not further escalate, but “circumstances can change,” Kuleba said.

“The most important capitals very clearly understand what is at stake — both in Ukraine and in the Middle East,” he added.

Kuleba stressed that the issue was about much more than security in these parts of the world.

On Oct. 13, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis also called on the international community to keep its focus on Ukraine and its fight against Russia's invasion, even amid the escalation caused by Hamas's attacks on Israel.

On Oct. 12, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reiterated the U.S. intention and ability to help Ukraine and Israel simultaneously.

