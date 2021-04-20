‘No family in history got this far’: George Floyd’s family reacts as Derek Chauvin led out of court in handcuffs

Graeme Massie
·1 min read
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken into custody as his attorney, Eric Nelson, left, looks on, after the verdicts were read at Chauvin’s trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn.

(Court TV via AP, Pool))

George Floyd’s family reacted emotionally to the three guilty verdicts as Derek Chauvin was led out of court in handcuffs.

Mr Floyd’s brother, Rodney, said he had tears in his eyes as the jury returned its verdict in the murder trial and he saw Chauvin sent to prison.

“I mean, I’m feeling tears of joy, so emotional that no family in history ever got this far,” said Mr Floyd to MSNBC.

You know, to get a guilty charge on all accounts, we got a chance to go to trial and he took it all away. So this right here is for everyone that’s been in this situation, everybody. Everybody.

“We are here. We stand in a unit. Thank you to Rev Al Sharpton for being with us from the very first day until the last. I know we’re not done yet.”

Mr Floyd’s family watched the results come in together with their legal team, and punched the air and shouted in celebration when the verdict was read.

