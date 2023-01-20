‘There’s no fear of God’: Bus stolen from church in Burke County

A church in Burke County is asking for the public’s help after its bus was stolen earlier this week.

Surveillance video shows someone stealing a 50-passenger bus from Liberty Baptist Church near Hildebran on Tuesday night.

Pastor Gene Gouge told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty the bus is used to pick up folks who don’t have a way to get to church on Sunday mornings.

ALSO READ: Man accused of leading police on a chase in stolen tractor across Watauga County

“There’s no fear of God,” Gouge said. “There’s no fear of God in this day and time. You better fear God and run to the Lord Jesus as fast as you can, because time is running out.”

Burke County deputies say they’re doing everything they can to track down the person responsible and get the bus back.

The thief was caught on surveillance cameras outside the church as he boarded the bus and minutes later, drove off.

Deputies say they don’t know the motive behind the theft or where the bus ended up. It’s a white 1993 international bus that has the name of the church on the side.

READ MORE: ‘What in the world?’: 20-mile police chase ends with stolen car on fire in downtown Morganton

“We actually go out and pick up kids that want to come to church who don’t have a way to get here,” said Greg Miller, a member of the church. “I believe that they’re going to probably try to sell it or sell it for parts just to get money for drugs.”

Gouge said that since the theft they’ve put locks on the other buses and are looking to increase security at the church to keep anyone else out. He is hoping for help from the public to get the bus returned.

“Forgiveness is not a problem, but people break the law they need to be held accountable for that,” Gouge said.

The sheriff’s office told Channel 9 they have several detectives working the case.

>>> Watch Dave Faherty’s full story tonight on TV64 at 10 p.m. and on Channel 9 at 11 p.m.

(WATCH BELOW: High-end car theft in Raleigh may have Charlotte connection, officials say)



