No felony charges to be filed in pizza assault
Apr. 6—The Olmsted County Attorney's Office declined to file felony charges against a man who allegedly assaulted Domino's Pizza employees on Sunday.
A representative from the county attorney's office said the case was referred to the Rochester City Attorney's Office for possible misdemeanor charges.
The Rochester Police Department was sent about 10:30 p.m. Sunday to Domino's Pizza, 4125 East Frontage Road N.W., for a report of an assault, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.
A customer was apparently upset that employees had not put his requested pizza toppings on the side and threw the pizza slices at employees through the drive-thru window and then allegedly pointed a gun at them.
The 34-year-old suspect was located at an apartment complex on Elton Hills Drive. No weapon was found at the time of his arrest.