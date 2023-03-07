No firearm found following Luzerne standoff last week

Mar. 7—LUZERNE — Suspected fentanyl powder, a ledger sheet and digital scales were found inside 752 Miller St., but no firearm, according to court records.

The residence was the scene of a several hour standoff on Feb. 28 when Jason Scott Evans, 46, alleged he had a firearm when he barricaded himself in a bedroom as drug agents with the Luzerne County District Attorney's Drug Task Force and state Office of Attorney General served a search warrant, court records say.

After Evans surrendered without incident, a firearm was not found.

Evans allegedly told authorities he had a firearm and intended to harm himself because he did not want to go back "to the cage."

Following Evans' surrender, he was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Evans was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge David A. Barilla in Central Court on charges of false alarm to agency, terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

As drug agents pounded on the door announcing they had a search warrant, Evans barricaded himself in a bedroom claiming he had a firearm and wanted to harm himself.

Troopers with the state police Special Emergency Response Team arrived as neighbors were instructed to evacuate their homes.

After a flash grenade was ignited, Evans surrendered, court records say.

A search of the home resulted in the discovery of fentanyl powder in a bag, a ledger sheet and several digital scales, according to court records.

No firearm was found.

Evans told authorities he only claimed to have a firearm as he did not want to go back to jail, or as he said, "the cage," court records say.