No foreign aid should be sent to China, says development minister

Britain should not be sending any foreign aid cash to China, the development minister has insisted.

Andrew Mitchell said he was “surprised” to learn £50 million was spent there in 2021 and wants to put a stop to such payments.

He added taxpayers’ money could be better used to help other countries rather than the world’s second biggest economy.

Beijing has spent tens of billions on its space programme in recent years and has a defence budget more than four times the size of the UK’s.

“We shouldn’t be giving aid to China and we’re looking to make sure that aid is best spent,” Mr Mitchell told Sky News.

“There will have to be a very strong case indeed and it will have to be an open and public case if we’re to spend aid money in China.”

Asked whether limited foreign aid cash could be better spent in other countries, he replied: “That is my starting point, yes.”

Much of the money funded scholarships for Chinese students to come to the UK, as well as work by the British Council building cultural links.

‘Virtually impossible to defend’

Mr Mitchell said he wants to see development spending return to 0.7 per cent of GDP and “as far as I’m concerned, that can’t come soon enough”.

It was cut to 0.5pc back in 2021 to reflect the huge economic impact of the pandemic, in what the Government described as a “temporary measure”.

Rishi Sunak, then the Chancellor, set out two tests on the state of the nation’s finances which must be met before it returns to pre-Covid levels.

They are that “on a sustainable basis” the country is not borrowing for day-to-day spending and that debt as a proportion of national wealth is falling.

Mr Mitchell has previously described the use of foreign aid cash in China and India as “virtually impossible to defend”.

He told a hearing of MPs last year that such spending was doing “great damage to the reputation of the development budget”.

Official figures show that the UK sent a combined almost £150 million to the two countries in 2021.

John Glen, the Financial Secretary to the Treasury, is chairing a “star chamber” investigation into where foreign aid cash is being spent.