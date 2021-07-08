No Fort Worth eateries closed for violations, 3 get perfect scores in latest inspections

Three restaurants in Fort Worth received scores of 25, three received perfect scores and none were closed as 29 food service establishments were inspected between June 27 and July 3, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram.

Los Magueys at 1211 E. Seminary Drive, Romano’s Macaroni Grill at 1505 S. University Drive and Spring Creek Barbeque at 13125 South Freeway all received inspection scores of 25.

Perfect scores were handed down to Chicken Salad Chick at 501 Carroll St., ESL Sushi at 8969 Tehama Ridge Parkway and Hawaiian Bros at 5732 Bryant Irvin Road.

Restaurants are given scores that increase with each violation found. A score of zero is perfect, while a score of more than 30 will result in the restaurant having to clean up the worst problems immediately and fix others within 48 hours.

